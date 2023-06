Currow have joined St Mary’s in being relegated to Division 3 after they were beaten by Listowel Emmets

The scoreboard at Gallarus shows a comfortable win for the home team against Templenoe, which keeps the West Kerry club very much in contention for promotion to Division 1

An Ghaeltacht and Glenflesk lead the way in Division 2 with 14 points each – one ahead of Laune Rangers and three clear of Kenmare Shamrocks – but the co-leaders will play each other in the penultimate round the weekend after next.