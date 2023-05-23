Kerry SFL Division 2: Brian Ó Beaglaoich helps An Ghaeltacht into four-way tie at top ultra-competitive division

Firies, Currow and St Marys are in the relegation places with just four more rounds to be played

Kerry defender Brian Ó Beaglaoich, who played 15 minutes against Mayo on Saturday, scored two points for An Ghaeltacht on Sunday in their SFL Division 1 win over Kenmare Shamrocks, who had Stephen O'Brien in action for them

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 16:49