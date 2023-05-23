Kerry SFL Division 2: Brian Ó Beaglaoich helps An Ghaeltacht into four-way tie at top ultra-competitive division
Firies, Currow and St Marys are in the relegation places with just four more rounds to be played
John O'DowdKerryman
Four teams are locked on ten points at the top of the Division 2 table, with An Ghaeltacht producing a blistering second half performance to beat Kenmare Shamrocks, 0-18 to 1-12, at Gallarus, despite goal scorer David Hallissey and corner-back Dara Crowley impressing for the losers.