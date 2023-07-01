Kerry SFL Division 1: Win moves Dingle out of relegation zone and leaves Legion’s title hopes hanging by a thread

Tomás Sheehy scored two goals for Dingle as some seven clubs are still not certain of avoiding relegation

A crucial win over Legion has pulled Dingle out of the bottom three places in Division 1, which gives the reigning county league champions a strong chance of avoiding relegation

Dingle 2-12

Killarney Legion 0-8

Two first half goals from Tomás Sheehy helped Dingle to a crucial and comfortable 10-point win over title chasing Legion, a result that moves the West Kerry club out of the relegation zone while leaving Legion’s chance of winning the county league title hanging by a thread with just the final round of games to be played in Division 1.

Legion knew they needed to win this back game to keep the pressure on their Killarney rivals Dr Crokes, who now stand alone at the top of the table with 15 points, two more than Legion on 13, with just one game left to play each. It means, of course, that Dr Crokes just need to pick up one more point in that final game, away to Milltown/Castlemaine, while Legion must win away to Kerins O’Rahillys and hope their neighbours lose in Mid Kerry to force a play-off for the title.

Dingle, meanwhile, have moved up to 10 points in the division, the same as O’Rahillys, Rathmore and Milltown/Castlemaine, one more than Spa and Gneeveguilla each on nine points, and two better than Austin Stacks who, on eight points, are in most danger now of dropping down to Division 2 with the already relegated Castleisland Desmonds.

Sheehy’s first goal at Páirc an Aghasaigh came inside five minutes,and by the end of the first quarter the home side led 1-3 to 0-2. Sheehy then found the net again not long before the half time whistle, which put Dingle 2-5 to 0-3 ahead, and the led 2-6 to 0-3 at half time.

Each team raised two white flags in the third quarter as Dingle were still comfortably ahead by 2-8 to 0-5 after 45 minutes, and there was to be no denying the reigning county league champions in the final quarter, with Sheehy capping a man of the match performance with a four late points from play to seal an emphatic home for Dingle.

The easiest way for Austin Stacks to avoid being relegated is to beat Gneeveguilla – no easy task at Patrick O’Leary Memorial Park – and hope Spa lose to Ballymacelligott, but after that there is still the possibility that some of those teams currently on 10 points could get pulled into a play-off situation to determine what two teams will join Desmonds for the drop.