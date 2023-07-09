Kerry SFL Division 1: Tralee rivals Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys to meet in relegation play-off

Dr Crokes win County Football League title with draw away to Milltown/Castlemaine; Gneeveguilla are relegated along with Castleisland Desmonds

Michael O'Donnell of Austin Stacks in action against Sean O'Keeffe of Gneeveguilla during their County Senior Football League Division 1 game in Gneeveguilla on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tralee rivals Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys must play each other in a relegation play-off to determine which of them will be relegated to Division 2 football next year, along with Castleisland Desmonds and Gneeveguilla.

The minutes after Austin Stacks 0-15 to 1-7 win away to Gneeveguilla this afternoon at Patrick O’Leary Memorial Park resembled the count centre at a local election as Stacks club officers and supporters sought to get the numbers in from the other games to see what it all meant for them.

All the focus was on Strand Road where O’Rahillys were hosting Killarney Legion, and Milltown where Dr Crokes were the visitors to Milltown/Castlemaine. Both Killarney clubs had their own business to be taking care of, with the matter of the Division 1 title to be decided, and to that end, Dr Crokes' 0-12 to 1-9 draw was enough to take the county league title back to Lewis Road. The draw and point was enough, too, to lift Milltown/Castlemaine to 11 points and safety in regard to their Division One status.

Division 1 of the County Senior Football League after all 11 rounds of fixtures have been played

Stacks’ attention then turned to Strand Road where Legion’s chance of forcing a top of the table play-off with Dr Crokes disappeared, but where the home side – like Milltown/Castlemaine – needed a point to lift them out of the relegation zone. However, they couldn’t get the necessary draw as Legion did what they could to keep the pressure on Dr Crokes.

The result means the two Tralee clubs finished level on 10 points, and will have play each other in a game that will, in its own right, carry as much pressure as the 2021 county senior football championship final, which Stacks won.

Of course, the Rockies were relegated from the County SFC the following year – last year - and will play in the Intermediate Championship this year, which starts in early August.

Before that, Stacks and O’Rahillys will play each other to decide which of them will maintain their Division 2 status and which will drop down to Division 2 for 2024.

Stacks went to Gneeveguilla knowing they needed to win to give themselves any chance of staying up, while the home side also knew they couldn’t afford to lose as they were also in the relegation zone going into the final round of fixtures.

The visitors were the dominate team from start to finish, although Gneeveguilla rallied well in the final quarter, but a late Shane O’Sullivan was too little too late as Stacks ran out 0-15 to 1-7 winners.

Michael O’Donnell, who finished with seven points, converted an early free to get Stacks off the mark first, a lead that Fiachna Mangan doubled in the fifth minute. A John O’Leary free got Gneeveguilla on the scoreboard, but Stacks were the better organised team, and helped by a stiff breeze they opened up a 0-8 to 0-2 lead at half, with O’Donnell converting three more frees and one from play, and Mangan and Donagh McGivergan also raising white flags.

Gneeveguilla lost their erstwhile Kerry senior panellists Pa Warren to injury in the 25th minute, and while Connor O’Connor and O’Leary (free) added scores from the home side in the third quarter, Stacks were very much in control by the three-quarter stage with points from Shane O’Callaghan and Jordan Kissane making it 0-11 to 0-5.

Brendan O’Sullivan came on for Stacks and with his first touch crashed a shot off the Gneeveguilla crossbar, before Ronan Shanahan tidied up with a point to make it 0-13 to 0-5, but the home side enjoyed their best spell after that as they pressed forward with more urgency, knowing their Division 1 status was slipping away.

Shane O’Sullivan bundled the ball over the goal line in the 54th minute after Ronan Collins and Jack Cremin had efforts for a goal stopped in the same move, and when Cremin and Sean O’Keeffe knocked over late frees to make it 1-7 to 0-14 it got a little anxious in the Stacks camp but there was never really time for Gneeveguilla to mount a serious comeback, and Stacks saw it out for the necessary win.

Spa and Dingle were other teams that could have been pulled into a relegation play-off had they not won, but both did the necessary in getting the results to secure their Division 1 status for another year. At the same time, the result confirmed Gneeveguilla’s relegation.

Disappointed Gneeveguilla players some off the pitch after being beaten by Austin Stacks and getting relegated from Division 1 of the County Senior Football League .Photo by Tatyana McGough

Spa had a 1-14 to 1-12 win at home against a Ballymacelligott team that had nothing to play for other that the result itself, and they finish a very respectable joint-third, with Kilcummin and Dingle, on 12 points.

Dingle, as would have been expected, had a comfortable win away to the already relegated Castleisland Desmonds, with the defending county league champions winning by 1-19 to 2-8.

Kilcummin and Rathmore both came into their game with each other not clear of relegation, but a 1-10 to 0-13 draw gave the East Kerry clubs the required point both needed to pull clear of the relegation zone and secure the top tier status.

Rathmore led 0-7 to 0-5 at half time in Kilcummin, before a Ben O’Connor put them 1-8 to 0-6 ahead early in the second half, but Kilcummin scored five of the last six points to level the game late on for a welcome draw for each side.

Meanwhile, Dr Crokes captured the Division 1 title with a 0-12 to 1-9 draw away to Milltown/Castlemaine, enough to get them to 16 points and keep them above Killarney rivals Legion, who won away to O’Rahillys.

Milltown/Castlemaine took an early three-point lead with points from Gavin Horan, Eanna O'Connor and Anthony Kelliher, but Dr Crokes were back on terms after Liam Randles, Daithi Casey and Billy Courtney raised white flags.

O’Connor and Casey exchanged scores, as did Jerome Flynn (mark) and Courtney (‘45’) before a couple of late frees from Casey saw Dr Crokes lead 0-6 to 0-5 at half time.

Milltown/Castlemaine had a man sin binned just before half time, and the third quarter saw Casey (free) and Courtney swap scores with Eanna O’Connor (free) and Jonathan O’Sullivan to leave Crokes 0-8 to 0-7 ahead.

O’Connor then converted two frees for the home side to give them the lead, before Casey replied with a converted free to restore level the scores again, but things got sticky for the Killarney men when their midfielder Mark O’Shea was sent off for a second yellow card.

Mike Casey and Kieran O’Leary then put Dr Crokes 0-11 to 0-9 ahead and put one hand on the Division 1 Shield, but then Milltown/Castlemaine were awarded a penalty which Eanna O’Connor converted to make it 1-9 to 0-11, but Billy Courtney popped up late in the game to kick an equalising point, enough to earn his team a draw and a point, and the County League title.

Division 1 round 11 results

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-9 Dr Crokes 0-12

Kerins O’Rahilly's 1-13 Killarney Legion 1-14

Spa 1-14 Ballymacelligott 1-12

Gneeveguilla 1-7 Austin Stacks 0-15

Kilcummin 0-13 Rathmore1-10

Castleisland Desmonds 2-8 Dingle 1-19