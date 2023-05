Castleisland Desmonds and Kerins O’Rahillys occupy the bottom two positions in the division as the league passes the halfway stage

One of Killarney Legion's goal scorers, Ryan O'Grady, on the ball against Ruairi Burke of Castleisland Desmonds during their County SFL Division 1 Round 6 game in Dirreen on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Three East Kerry neighbours are leading the way in Division 1 of the County Senior Football League, with all three tied at the top with nine points, although Legion have a game in hand on Dr Crokes and Kilcummin,