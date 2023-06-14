Kerry SFL Division 1: Legion and Dr Crokes lead title race but Austin Stacks stay in relegation zone

Ballymacelligott lose to Kilcummin but both teams remain in contention to be crowned County League champions with two rounds of games to be played

Aidan Breen of Ballymac, in possession of the ball, looks to get past Donal Maher of Kilcummin against during their Division 1 round 9 in Kilcummin on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

With a game in hand over their nearest challengers, Legion are best placed to be crowned County Senior Football League champions in the next month, but they will be pressed all the way by arch rivals Dr Crokes, among others, with Ballymacelligott and Kilcummin well positioned to force their way to the top of the table with two rounds of games left to play.