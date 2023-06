The Peter Keane managed Killarney Legion join Ballymac at the summit with Dr Crokes dropping back a little in the title race

Gavin O'Shea of Dr Crokes in action against David Moran of Kerins O'Rahillys during the Credit Union Co. League Division 1 Round 8 in Lewis Road on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

These really are the glory days for Ballymacelligott as the club, thanks to a dramatic victory at home to Milltown/Castlemaine on Sunday afternoon, went atop the Division 1 table for the first time in their history.