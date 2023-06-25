Kerry SFL Division 1: Austin Stacks still in relegation trouble despite win while Dr Crokes move into title-winning position

With Desmonds already relegated, two from Stacks, Dingle, Spa and Gneeveguilla are most in danger of dropping to Division 2

Mikey Moynihan of Spa, in possession of the ball, tries to get past Jonathan Lyne of Legion during their County Senior League Division 1 Round 10 game in Dirreen on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Austin Stacks remain in the relegation places in Division One of the county league, but a crucial eight-point win on Sunday afternoon against Kilcummin gives the Rockies a fighting chance of avoiding the drop if they can win their final league game against Gneeveguilla. However, a win on the final day won’t necessarily guarantee the Tralee club Division One football next year, and they will need other results to go their way in order to at least force a relegation play-off.