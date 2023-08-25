Kerry SFC: Round 1 times, dates and venues confirmed

Double-headers are very much the order of the day, with just two standalone fixtures over the course of the opening weekend

The race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup gets underway on Friday, September 15 Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The dates, times and venues for the first round of group phase action in the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship have been confirmed by the County Board.

All the eight first round fixtures will take place in either Austin Stack Park, Tralee or in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney with two double headers pencilled in for Austin Stack Park, one for Fitzgerald Stadium, and a pair of stand alone fixtures in each venue.

The action will get underway on Friday, September 15 with the Group 4 local derby clash of Na Gaeil and their former district compatriots in the St Brendans Board in Austin Stack Park with a throw-in time of 8pm.

Fitzgerald Stadium, meanwhile, will host the Group 1 clash between Templenoe and West Kerry as a standalone fixture on Saturday, September 6 with a throw-in time of 3pm.

The remaining fixtures all form part of double headers. Saturday evening will see action from Group 1 and Group 3 in Austin Stack Park. Kerins O’Rahillys’ Group 3 clash with Shannon Rangers will get the action underway at 5.30pm. That game will be followed by the Group 1 clash of reigning champions, and pre-tournament favourites, East Kerry and South Kerry at 7.30pm.

There will be a pair of double headers, one in Tralee and one in Killarney, on Sunday, September 17. The two Group 2 fixtures will be facilitated in Fitzgerald Stadium with Rathmore and St Kierans getting the action underway at the Lewis Road venue at 1.30pm. That game will be followed by the clash of last year’s surprise package, Feale Rangers, and Kenmare Shamrocks at 3.30pm.

Austin Stack Park, meanwhile, will feature a double header of Group 3 and Group 4 action. Mid Kerry and Spa’s Group 3 clash will get underway on the John Joe Sheehy Road at 3.30pm, with the glamour tie of the weekend, Group 4’s clash of Dingle and Dr Crokes rounding out the weekend at 5.30pm.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Group 4

Na Gaeil v St Brendans Board, Austin Stack Park, 8pm

SATURDAY, SEPEMBER 16

Group 1

Templenoe v West Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm

East Kerry v South Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

Group 3

Kerins O’Rahillys v Shannon Rangers, Austin Stack Park, 5.30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Group 2

Rathmore v St Kierans, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.30pm

Feale Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.30pm

Group 3

Mid Kerry v Spa, Austin Stack Park, 3.30pm

Group 4

Dingle v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 5.30pm