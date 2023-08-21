Kerry SFC draw sees reigning champs East Kerry face South Kerry in first round

The clash of Dingle and Dr Crokes is the pick of the first round fixtures

The draw for the Garvey's County SFC took place in Tralee on Monday evening

The draw for the 2023 Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship sees reigning champions East Kerry drawn in a group with West Kerry, South Kerry and Templenoe.

The draw, which took place in Garvey’s Supervalu in Rock Street, Tralee, saw the four semi-finalists from last year seeded, with the remaining teams then entered into the draw.

East Kerry were drawn first in Group 1, with Feale Rangers in Group 2, Mid Kerry in Group 3 and Dingle in Group 4. Feale Rangers are joined by St Kierans, Kenmare Shamrocks and Rathmore in Group 2.

Mid Kerry are joined by Shannon Rangers, Spa and Kerins O’Rahillys in Group 3. Group 4, Dingle’s group, is arguably the pick of the bunch with St Brendans Board, Dr Crokes and Na Gaeil joining them in Group 4.

A draw to decide the first round fixtures took place subsequently with the fourth drawn team to play the second drawn team, and the first drawn team playing the third drawn.

The first round fixtures will be played at neutral venues, with second and third rounds played on a home and away basis, with the results of the first round determining who plays who in the subsequent rounds, with winners playing losers and vice versa.

The pick of the opening round fixtures is the clash of Dingle and Dr Crokes in Group 4. The two sides played a hotly-contested fixture in the senior club championship the other week with the Killarney men running out one-point victors.

GROUP 1: East Kerry, West Kerry, South Kerry, Templenoe

GROUP 2: Feale Rangers, St Kierans, Kenmare Shamrocks, Rathmore

GROUP 3: Mid Kerry, Shannon Rangers, Spa, Kerins O’Rahillys

GROUP 4: Dingle, St Brendans, Dr Crokes, Na Gaeil

ROUND 1 FIXTURES

GROUP 1: Templenoe v West Kerry, East Kerry v South Kerry

GROUP 2: Rathmore v St Kierans, Feale Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks

GROUP 3: Kerins O’Rahillys v Shannon Rangers, Mid Kerry v Spa

GROUP 4: Na Gaeil v St Brendans Board, Dingle v Dr Crokes