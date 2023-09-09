Kerry Senior Club Final: Geaneys inspire Dingle fight back to pip Kenmare Shamrocks in thrilling final

Dylan, Paul and Conor Geaney accounted for all of Dingle’s scores while Kerry team mates Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien scored all of Kenmare’s points

Dingle captain Paul Geaney celebrates with the cup and teammates and supporters after the Kerry Senior Club Football Championship Final win over Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

Dingle 1-9

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-11

In the end, this county final could be summed up thus: Kenmare Shamrocks only had one Sean O’Shea whereas Dingle had Geaneys in abundance.

That was the winning and losing of this Senior Club Championship final, that saw Dingle streak into a five-point lead in the first half, then fall two behind to an O’Shea-led Shamrocks comeback, before the Geaney boys wrestled the lead back and, ultimately, take a rare piece on county championship silverware back to the West Kerry town.

That Dingle had just three scorers – Dylan, Paul and Conor Geaney – and Kenmare just the two – O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien – could suggest a drab, unimaginative contest, but it was anything but. A lively first half, which ended with Dingle taking just a one-point, 1-4 to 0-6, lead to the interval was bettered by a see-saw second half that turned flighty at times, with a late red card for Dingle midfielder Billy O’Connor almost derailing his team’s comeback, while there was a late black card issued to either side.

Dingle’s sin binning came in the last of 66 minutes, but Kevin O’Sullivan was black carded right on the 60-minute mark and how Kenmare could have done with their barrelling full forward for those additional time minutes.

Outside of the stellar Seanie and Stephen, O’Sullivan had laboured hard for the underdogs, and his toil was badly missed just when Kenmare needed a ball winner and a disruptor the most. Up the other end, Dingle had the fire-power in the form of their triumvirate of Geaneys – Mikey wasn’t half bad either – and it was Conor and Dylan’s late scores that saw them over the winning line, with a man of the match award winning performance from Paul.

If the Senior Club Championship is broadly taken as the poor relation to the County Senior Football Championship – which starts next weekend – then one can only hope the county final of that competition in a couple of months matches this for excitement, competitiveness and bags of good football.

Kenmare will, of course, rue some missed chances: manager Kieran Moriarty said afterwards that it is always harder to swallow a one-point defeat than a much larger one.

His Dingle counterpart, Padraig Corcoran, accepted that his team enjoyed more of the lucky breaks – Kenmare hit the crossbar and the post with shots on goal – but in the end Dingle snaffled the game’s only goal, and when Kenmare failed to score beyond the 49th minute (the game extended to 66 minutes), it was Dingle who were better able to dig out a couple of late scores to claim the victory.

Three early points, all converted by Paul Geaney inside the opening five minutes, briefly suggested it might be Dingle’s day without breaking much sweat, and when Dylan Geaney coolly rolled the ball past Kieran Fitzgibbon’s for the game’s first goal after 19 minutes to make it 1-4 to 0-2 the Kenmare Shamrocks supporters were possibly contemplating an even longer than usual journey home from Tralee.

Paul Geaney of Dingle is tackled by Stephen O'Brien of Kenmare Shamrocks during the County Senior Club Football Championship Final

But then, just like that, the half turned on its head. From five points ahead, Dingle didn’t score again before the break as Kenmare stormed into the contest. Needless to say, O’Shea and O’Brien were central to their second quarter kick, but James McCarthy grew in stature around midfield, Dara O’Shea and Darragh O’Connor pressed forward more from the defensive flanks and Kevin O’Sullivan used his big frame to make a useful nuisance of himself around the place.

O’Shea had scored Kenmare’s first two scores – from a free and then from play – and he added his third in the 24th minute to close the gap to four. A minute before that, though, the Kerry All Star forward intercepted a slack pass out by Gavin Curran, and with the Dingle goalkeeper well off his goal line O’Shea fired a long-range shot only to see the ball cannon back off the crossbar.

In the 26th minute O’Brien converted a punchy point from in front of the goal, and then the Kerry forward converted after James McCarthy drove through a couple of Dingle tackles to set up his team mate to make it 0-5 to 1-4. A late O’Shea free left the minimum between the teams at the interval.

The inclusion of Mark O’Connor, the Geelong Cat home from the AFL, in the Dingle starting team raised a few eyebrows, although Corcoran said their hand was forced a little by the absence of Barry Dan O’Sullivan with an ankle injury that will keep the Kerry panellist out of action for the group stage of the county SFC at a minimum.

O’Connor hadn’t been terribly influential in the first half, though he did assist a Conor Geaney point in the 13th minute, but in the second half he dropped into the full back position where he had his hands full with Sean O’Shea who moved closer to the Dingle goal.

Mark O'Connor of Dingle runs out before the County Senior Club Football Championship final against Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Dylan Geaney and O’Shea exchanged points early in the second half, and then Conor Geaney and O’Shea traded frees. In the 41st minute O’Shea converted another free to level the scores, 0-9 to 1-6, and two more flags for the Kenmare man catapulted the Shamrocks into a two-point lead by the 49th minute having trailed by five midway through the first half.

The momentum and the crowd were behind the South Kerry men now, and for the first time in the game the men from West Kerry had to look deep within themselves. It didn’t take them long to find the right response.

Dylan Geaney converted from a lovely move than involved Mark O’Connor, Brian O’Connor and Conor Geaney to make it 1-7 to 0-11, and not even Billy O’Connor’s red card for an apparent strike in the lead-up to that score could derail Dingle.

Goalkeeper Gavin Curran struck a ‘45’ off the Kenmare post but Conor Geaney converted a free soon after and then Dylan did likewise just after the hour mark.

Kenmare got more time to try to manufacture an equaliser but the Dingle defence stood firm. Job done, title won.

Next week Dingle face Dr Crokes back at the same venue in the first round of the County SFC. They will go into that game as favourites, and they could easily be considered second favourites to East Kerry to lift the Bishop Moynihan Cup in early November. That’s where they are as a team right now. Where they will finish up is anyone’s guess – but on this evidence their future is bright.

DINGLE: Gavin Curran, Conor Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Michael Flannery, Tom O’Sullivan, Brian O’Connor, Mark O’Connor, Liam O’Connor, Michael Geaney, Dylan Geaney 1-3 (0-1f), Brian Devane, Conor Geaney 0-3 (2f), Paul Geaney 0-3 (3f), Cathal Bambury.

Subs: Niall Geaney for B Devane (40), Matthew Flaherty for C O’Sullivan (42), Paul Devane for M Flannery (57),

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Dara Crowley, Tommy O’Sullivan, Cian O’Sullivan, Dara O’Shea, Tommy Cronin, Darragh O’Connor, David Hallissey, James McCarthy, David Ciuciu, Sean O’Shea 0-9 (6f), Jimmy Lehane, Stephen O’Brien 0-2, Kevin O’Sullivan, Michael McCarthy.

Subs: Paul O’Connor for M McCarthy (40), Shane O’Sullivan for D O'Connor (49), Tommy O’Sullivan for D Hallissey (49), Jamie O’Regan for D Ciuciu (60), Tom Murnane for J Lehane (63)

REFEREE: Billy O’Shea (Keel)