Kerry Senior Club FC: Three-goal Spa secure semi-final berth as Na Gaeil bow out

Goals from Mike Foley, Evan Cronin and Cian Tobin get the job done for the Killarney men

Evan Cronin shot 1-2 for Spa on Saturday night as his side secured their place in the senior club championship semi-finals Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Na Gaeil 0-10

Spa 3-14

Spa produced a power packed performance to see off a listless Na Gaeil by 13 points in a very one sided round two Senior County Championship fixture at Kileen on Saturday night.

The foundation for Spa’s victory was laid in a first half where they quite simply blew the home side away and with the wind at their backs they took a 2-9 to 0-4 lead in at half time, a deficit that Na Gaeil couldn’t claw back.

The Killarney side played all of the football in the opening period with Dan O’Donoghue, Shane Cronin, Dara Moynihan and Evan Cronin running the show and Na Gaeil couldn’t get their hands on the ball in the middle third despite having Kerry stars Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry in the middle of the field.

Spa bossed the game from the very start and soon raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead on the quarter hour mark thanks to a punched score from Shane Cronin, Evan Cronin, Dara Moynihan, Cian Murphy (2) and the lively wing back Liam Spillane with Na Gaeil’s solitary reply coming in the very first minute when Jack Bourke slotted a mark.

Indeed, Spa might have had a goal in the fourth minute of this opening salvo, but Devon Burns in the Na Gaeil goal produced a fine stop to deny Cian Tobin after Evan Cronin showed excellent awareness to spot him inside the cover from a free.

Na Gaeil were under all sorts of pressure when Spa pressed their kick out but when they took a break and allowed to the home side to build it was a different story and they racked over three points on the spin with a brace from Dara Devine (1f) and Diarmuid O’Connor, but Spa then decided to put on the squeeze again and it paid rich dividends.

Kerry star Dara Moynihan kicked a monster of a point and from the kick-out Na Gaeil went short, but were turned over as they went lateral around the middle of the field. Dan O’Donoghue wasted no time in delivering long and early into Cian Tobin and the full-forward made no mistake to slot past Burns for a fine goal.

Moynihan followed up with his third point of the half in the 24th minute to make it 1-8 to 0-4 and Evan Cronin added to the tally three minutes later. Then came Spa’s second goal on the stroke of half time and this really was the death knell for Na Gaeil.

It came about when Shane Cronin went on another barnstorming run through the Na Gaeil defence and his pass to Liam Spillane saw the wing-back strike the post, but Mike Foley was on hand to pick up the break and strike low and hard to the back of the onion sack.

The question at the start of the second half was could Na Gaeil make some sort of a comeback, but it was Spa that started the livelier once more and Liam Spillane slotted his second of the game following good approach work from Evan Cronin and Dara Moynihan and then Mike Foley followed up with another, Spa’s third punched point of the contest.

Na Gaeil were getting frustrated and their task was deemed nigh impossible when Jack Sheehan received a black card for a heavy challenge in the 33rd minute, and a subsequent red as he was already yellow carded in the first half.

To their credit Na Gaeil showed some good spirit, but really were on a mission impossible against a Spa team that now had an extra player on the pitch. Jack Barry scored a neat point, but impressive substitute Mike Moynihan, who scored three good points after his introduction, and a Cian Tobin marked pushed them 2-13 to 0-9 ahead with just five minutes remaining.

Then in the 58th minute came Spa’s third goal to put the icing on the cake. Cian Tobin ran at the Na Gaeil defence and he parted to Evan Cronin who’s attempted palm to the net was stopped on the line, but the centre half-forward made no mistake to blast the rebound home.

Na Gaeil’s best forward Dara Devine scored his third from play at the death, but it mattered little as Spa were home and hosed with plenty to spare.

Spa had an impressive eight scorers on the night and Dan O’Donoghue was in fine form in the middle of the field but overall it was an ultimate team performance.

They certainly have the forwards to make a dent on any opposition and Evan Cronin, Dara Moynihan and Michael Foley in particular are very tricky customers.

Na Gaeil are certainly feeling the losses of the injured Andrew and Fergal Barry as well as Stefan Okunbor but overall it was a poor performance from the Tralee side that showed in the first round against Kenmare Shamrocks that they are a better team than what they played on Saturday night.

Spa’s win, coupled with Kenmane’s win over Templenoe on Sunday, ensures that Spa will play a in the semi-finals with only top-spot up for grabs when they face Kenmare next weekend.

For Na Gaeil their game with Templenoe will determine who will avoid the relegation play-off.

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns; Ryan O’Neill, Niall O’Mahony, Jack Doyle 0-1; Kieran O’Donovan, Oisin Maunsell, Damien Bourke; Jack Barry 0-1, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1; James O’Connor, Tomas Ó hAiniféin, Jack Sheehan 0-1; Morgan Madden, Dara Devine 0-4(1f), Jack Bourke. Subs: Darragh Reen 0-1 for J O’Connor H/T, Eoin Doody for O Maunsell 37, Sean O’Connor for Ó hAinifein 47, Kieran O’Connor 0-1 for J Bourke 47, Ruairi O’Sullivan for R O’Neill 54

SPA: James Devane; Eric O’Donoghue, Eoin Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch; Liam Spillane 0-2, Shane Cronin 0-1, Eoin Cronin; Gary Vaughan, Dan O’Donoghue; Michael Foley 1 goal, Evan Cronin 1-2, Dara Moynihan 0-3; Cian Murphy 0-2, Cian Tobin 1-1 (1m), Michael O’Donoghue. Subs: Shane Lynch for E Fitzgerald (blood) 16, Mikey Moynihan 0-3 for M O’Donoghue H/T, Shane Lynch for E O’Donoghue 44, Ciaran Spillane for S Cronin 47, Michael McCarthy for Clynch 47, Timmy Moynihan for G Vaughan 53

REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna)