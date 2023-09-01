Kerry Senior Club FC semi-finals: Dr Crokes and Dingle fancied to both win through

The two Saturday semi-finals promise to be entertaining contests

Both Spa and Kenmare Shamrocks will be in action against Dingle and Dr Crokes respectively this weekend Photo by Tatyana McGough

Group B winner Dr Crokes and second placed Dingle will be expected to come through their respective Senior Club Championship semi-finals to set-up a rematch of their group game, which the Killarney club won narrowly.

Needless to say, Spa and Kenmare Shamrocks will have plenty to say about that, and a Group A rematch between them in the final cannot be discounted.

There is little doubt that on the basis on last weekend’s final round action in the groups, Dingle go into the penultimate round as the warm favourite to go all the way and win some rare county silverware, but they will get asked plenty of questions by Spa who will have home advantage in Killarney.

Dingle were rampant against Kerins O’Rahillys on Sunday afternoon, with Paul, Conor and Dylan Geaney in particularly impressive form in a well-oiled forward unit.

Add in the power and leadership of Mikey Geaney, the O’Sullivan brothers, Barry and Darragh, and the class and scoring prowess of Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan, and Spa will have their work cut out to maintain their winning ways, even though they come into their semi-final on the back on three impressive group stage wins.

Kerry forward Dara Moynihan will lead the line for Spa but he will get - and will need - help from Evan Cronin and Cian Murphy in the attack, while Shane Cronin, Gary Vaughan and Mike Foley, among others, will need to be at their best if they are to deny Dingle a place in the final.

The first semi-final brings together more Kerry players are Dr Crokes - led by Gavin White and Micheal Burns - take on Group A runner-up Kenmare Shamrocks with Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien leading their attack.

Dr Crokes remain a championship side to always be respected, if not feared, and they have experience and quality through their team in John Payne, Mark O’Shea, Brian Looney and David Shaw are starters with Michael Potts, Fionn Fitzgerald and Daithí Casey giving them huge experience on their bench.

Sean O’Shea scored 0-10 of Kenmare’s 1-13 total against Spa last weekend, which perhaps speaks to an over-reliance on him at times. The Shamrocks will need a better spread of the workload, but they are capable of it, but home advantage confers slight favouritism on Crokes to win.

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY SENIOR CLUB FC SEMI-FINAL

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks

Saturday, September 2

Lewis Road, Killarney 3pm

Spa v Dingle

Saturday, September 2

Spa, Killarney at 6pm