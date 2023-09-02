Kerry Senior Club FC: Seán O’Shea-inspired Kenmare Shamrocks upset the odds away to Dr Crokes

The Kenmare club are through to the final having been in the relegation play-off last season

Sean O'Shea of Kenmare Shamrocks in action against Mark Fitzgerald of Dr Crokes during the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final in Lewis Road on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Dr Crokes 0-12

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14

With confidence bolstered early by an eighth-minute goal, and making hay in the ten second half minutes when Dr Crokes were at a numerical disadvantage, Kenmare Shamrocks were fully deserving winners of the opening Kerry Petroleum senior club championship semi-final at Lewis Road.

In truth, already without Tony Brosnan, who is continuing his recuperation from the respiratory issue that caused him to miss Kerry’s All-Ireland final, and then having Gavin White cry off before the throw-in with a hamstring problem, the home team struggled to cope without some key performers.

Micheál Burns stood up to be counted in the first half, but with their resoluteness at the back, their hard-working and combative midfield, coupled with the influence and accuracy of Seán O’Shea up front, Kenmare Shamrocks were never headed at any stage in proceedings.

With O’Shea moving in and out from the fringe of the square, and enjoying a height advantage over his direct opponent Mark Fitzgerald, Kenmare Shamrocks got off to a storming start with the inter-county star firing over two quick points, one from a free and the other from a mark.

Dr Crokes, also forced to line out without promising full-back Neil O’Shea, replied quite diligently, and without any sense of panic, attacking stalwart Burns raising a brace of white flags (one from a placed ball) to level proceedings by the sixth minute.

Two minutes later came the biggest moment in the half when the visitors struck for the game’s opening goal. Darragh O’Connor and the hard-working Kevin O’Sullivan were involved in the build-up before David Ciuciu, showing great composure, beat Shane Murphy with aplomb when put clean through.

While Cian McMahon was looking sprightly up front for the hosts, the Lewis Road men were too dependent on Burns for attacking inspiration in the opening quarter, with three more points from the number eleven moving them within one of Shamrocks after 16 minutes, 1-3 to 0-5.

Both sides then exchanged a pair of points apiece, David Hallissey with the most notable one from play for the Kenmare outfit, and after wing-back Dara O’Shea lofted over a sweet score in the 22nd minute, the visitors enjoyed their biggest lead of the first half, 1-7 to 0-6.

To give Dr Crokes credit, despite their difficulties in coping with Sean O’Shea, while also losing another influential figure in David Shaw to injury in the 27th minute, they managed to conclude the scoring before the break with points from Billy Courtney and Tom Doyle to leave them two in arrears, 1-7 to 0-8.

Indeed, there could even have been two more green flags before the half-time whistle, with McMahon denied by Shamrocks’ captain Kieran Fitzgibbon in the 26th minute, and then Crokes’ goalkeeper Shane Murphy blocking, superbly, with his legs, to thwart Micheál McCarthy in injury-time.

Needing to considerably up the tempo, Dr Crokes attacked the second half with an increased gusto, but their shooting left an awful lot to be desired. Indeed, they had four wasteful wides totted up before McMahon curled over an excellent point after bamboozling his marker in the 38th minute.

At this juncture, Kenmare Shamrocks appeared to be setting out a defensive stall, which seemed to be a risky move with plenty of time remaining, but a somewhat harsh black card dished out to Crokes’ substitute Dáithí Casey, for a foul on the rampaging James McCarthy, in the 43rd minute changed the whole trajectory of what was to follow.

Sensing that this was, most certainly, an opportunity to put a bit of distance between the protagonists, Kenmare Shamrocks re-discovered their facility to penetrate the home defence, and a tally of 0-5 to 0-1 while Dr Crokes were down to 14 men, was the pivotal period in the game.

O’Shea (two frees and a magnificent’45), with points from play by Jimmy Lehane and replacement Tommy ‘Atlantic’ O’Sullivan, had Kenmare sitting pretty entering the last ten minutes, 1-12 to 0-10, with the aforementioned Dara O’Shea and James McCarthy doing Trojan work.

To give Dr Crokes their due, they definitely never threw in the towel, scores from Kieran O’Leary (free) and Mark O’Shea reducing the deficit to three points, but the goal they required never looked like coming, against a pretty impregnable Shamrocks’ rearguard.

As a frustrated hosts picked up a raft of yellow cards heading down the finishing straight, the winners put the icing on the cake, Stephen O’Brien notching the game’s final two points, after he had been held expertly, for the most part, by Dr Crokes’ corner-back David Naughton.

Kenmare Shamrocks can now look forward to next Friday night’s senior club decider, with the potential carrot of representing Kerry down the line, depending on how the county championship unfolds. Dr Crokes will re-group, praying that their big guns will all be back on the field for the Bishop Moynihan campaign.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon; Dara Crowley, Tommy O’Sullivan, Cian O’Sullivan; Dara O’Shea 0-1, Tommy Cronin, Darragh O’Connor; David Hallissey 0-1, James McCarthy; David Ciuciu 1-0, Sean O’Shea 0-8 (0-2mks, 0-4fs, 0-1 ’45), Jimmy Lehane 0-1; Stephen O’Brien 0-2, Kevin O’Sullivan, Micheál McCarthy Subs: Paul O’Connor for M McCarthy (39), Tommy O’Sullivan (Atlantic) 0-1 for Hallissey (46), Shane O’Sullivan for D O’Connor (50), Jamie O’Regan for Ciuciu (52), Darren Allman for Lehane (59)

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy; John Payne, Mark Fitzgerald, David Naughton; Charlie Keating, Fionn Fitzgerald, Evan Looney; Mark O’Shea 0-1, David Shaw; Billy Courtney 0-1, Micheál Burns 0-7 (0-4fs), Brian Looney; Mikey Casey, Tom Doyle 0-1, Cian McMahon 0-1 Subs: Gavin O’Shea for Courtney (27), Daithí Casey for Shaw, inj (27), Kieran O’Leary 0-1(f) for Casey (38), Michael Potts for Looney (46)

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers).