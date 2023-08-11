Kerry Senior Club FC preview: Dingle might be best placed to relieve Kerins O’Rahillys of title

Kenmare Shamrocks, Na Gaeil, Dingle and Dr Crokes get very tentative vote to qualify for the semi-finals in what is always a very fiercely contest club competition

The 2022 County Senior Club Championship winners Kerins O'Rahillys, pictured celebrating after winning the final in Fitzgerald Stadium, might find it hard to retain their title this year. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It hasn’t always been viewed as a blue ribbon competition in the county, but in recent years the County Senior Club Championship has certainly been a sought after title.

It has also become one to do well enough in to avoid being relegated out of, as that means ejection from the County Senior Football Championship too, which is what all the ‘senior’ clubs want to avoid.

To that point, you will notice the absence of Austin Stacks from the eight competing clubs, relegated as they were in a play-off final against Kenmare Shamrocks.

That means it’s the Rockies, not the Shamrocks, who will play Intermediate Championship football this year, with last year’s Intermediate champions Rathmore going in the opposite direction, regaining their senior club status after some 20 years.

This championship also brings the extra incentive of a possible ticket in the Munster Club Championship - as was the case for Kerins O’Rahillys, who despite a horrendous county SFC campaign won this competition and would up being crowned Munster Club champions and going to Croke Park last January to contest an All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final.

With East Kerry looking a strong contender to successfully defend their county championship title later this year, these eight senior clubs will appreciate that if they cannot get their hands on the Bishop Moynihan Cup, then this could championship would be the next best thing and could potentially open a door into the provincial championship.

GROUP A

Kenmare Shamrocks, Na Gaeil, Spa, Templenoe

The outcome of these groups are never easy to predict, and it goes without saying that a single result can dramatically change the dynamic and final standings.

Spa are the outlier here in that they are the only Division 1 club, and interestingly Na Gaeil, Templenoe and Kenmare finished fourth, fifth and sixth (in that order) on Division 2, thereby none of them winning promotion.

Of course, county players will play in this championship where they weren’t available for the county league.

All four have at least one Kerry player to return, and this weekend’s first round results will have a big influence on how the group pans out.

Kenmare - with the Seánie O’Shea factor and a fit Stephen O’Brien - and Na Gaeil - because of their Kerry midfield duo - get the most tentative of votes to qualify for the semi-finals. These two meet in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday, and clearly the winner (don’t rule out a draw) will be in pole position to make the semi-finals.

Templenoe face Spa in Kenmare, and a near home advantage, as well as having Adrian and Killian Spillane and Tadhg Morley, should be enough to get the win for Templenoe.

Group 1

Sunday, August 13

Kenmare Shamrocks v Na Gaeil in Fitzgerald Stadium at 1.30pm

Templenoe v Spa in Kenmare at 2pm

GROUP B

Dingle, Dr Crokes, Kerins O’Rahillys, Rathmore

A group comprised of four clubs that finished in the top 10 places in Division 1, including the newly crowned county league champions Dr Crokes.

Rathmore are the newcomer to the senior party, but they come with the status of being All-Ireland Club Intermediate champions, which means they will be feeling good about themselves.

A sixth place finish in Division 1 should strengthen their confidence. It will be interesting, too, to see how Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan readjusts to life in the full forward line after six months between the posts.

O’Rahillys survived a SFL relegation play-off against Stacks, and need to push on, though they will be without key players like Gavin O’Brien, Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey.

Dr Crokes are always a solid championship team, and Micheál Burns and Tony Brosnan (if he recovers from his illness) will further strengthen the county league champions.

Dingle will be greatly boosted by their returning Kerry contingent and look like the side that could find most improvement on county league form via Paul Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan, Barry O’Sullivan et al.

Dingle and Dr Crokes get another tentative vote to come out of Group B with the overall title to head to West Kerry when it’s all over. These two sides face each other in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening, and like in Group A, a winner here will take a huge step towards qualification for the semi-finals.

Defending champions Kerins O’Rahillys take on newly promoted senior club Rathmore in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday in what will be an interesting meeting of a club that played (and lost) an All-Ireland Club Senior Championship semi-final last January, and the team that won the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Championship title the same month.

Group 2

Saturday, August 12

Dingle v Dr Crokes in Austin Stack Park at 7pm

Kerins O’Rahillys v Rathmore in Fitzgerald Stadium at 5pm