Kerry Senior Club FC: Powerful second half sees Dr Crokes completely dismantle Kerins O’Rahillys

The Tralee outfit – and reigning champions – are now very much in danger of falling into the relegation play-off

Tom Doyle of Dr Crokes in action against Con Barrett of Kerins O'Rahillys during their County Senior Football Championship Group B game in Lewis Road on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Dr Crokes 2-11

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-5

Make no mistake about it, Kerins O’Rahillys are in deep, deep trouble after two fairly substantial defeats in succession – first to Rathmore and now to Dr Crokes.

The Lewis Road outfit, on their home turf, very much looked a cut (or two) above the reigning senior club champions on Saturday evening, especially during a second half performance where they quite frankly wiped the floor with Strand Road outscoring them 2-8 to 0-2, having been led 0-3 to 0-2 at the half-time break by their guests.

The first of two goals for Dr Crokes came early in the second half with Kerry star Micheál Burns assisting Cian McMahon. Crokes, inspired by a very impressive Brian Looney, didn’t let up and with a second goal by Mark O’Shea powered to the line.

The only fly in the ointment for the Killarney men was the late dismissal of Kieran O’Leary on a straight-red card, along with that of Con Barrett late on – the former Kerry player had scored a pair of points off the bench for his side.

Crokes’ victory puts them on the cusp of a place in the semi-finals, all they’ll need for next weekend is a point against Rathmore in Rathbeg to make absolutely certain of progression, while a victory will guarantee a home semi-final.

For their part O’Rahillys look in danger of the relegation process if they can’t get a result against Dingle in Strand Road. Dingle look to be in far superior form, but on home soil John O’Connor’s men will be hoping to upset the form book.

If they were to win – as long as Crokes see off Rathmore – there’s only a very outside chance of qualification for the semi-finals (their score difference is vastly inferior).

More likely the upper end of O’Rahillys ambition would be to avoid the relegation play-off in the event of them beating Dingle and Rathmore getting a draw at home to Dr Crokes.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy; John Payne, Neil O’Shea, David Naughton; Charlie Keating, Gavin White, Evan Looney; Mark O’Shea (1-0), David Shaw; Billy Courtney (0-2, 1 ‘45), Micheál Burns, Brian Looney; Mikey Casey (0-2), Tom Doyle (0-1), Michael Potts (0-1) Subs: Cian McMahon (1-0) for Potts, half-time, Mark Fitzgerald for J Payne, 39, Fionn Fitzgerald for N O’Shea, 47, Kieran O’Leary (0-2f) for D Shaw, 50, Dáithí Casey (0-1f) for C Keating, 59

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Robert O’Connor, Jake Foley, Ross O’Callaghan, Darragh McElligott, Shane McElligott, Con Barrett, Cormac Coffey (0-1); David Moran (0-1), Diarmuid O’Sullivan; Ben Hanafin (0-1), Conor Hayes (0-1), Tom Hoare (0-1f), Shane Brosnan, Barry John Keane, Gearóid Savage Subs: Daniel Bowler for B Hanafin, 42, Darragh O’Connor for BJ Keane, 47, Paudie Griffin for S McElligott, 49, Seán Walsh for C Hayes, 54, Conor O’Sullivan for G Savage, 54

REFEREE: B O’Shea (Keel)