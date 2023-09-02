Kerry Senior Club FC: Powerful Dingle display swats aside Spa to seal final berth

The Dingle inside forward line pilfered 1-9 between them to help set up a senior club final date with Kenmare Shamrocks

Gary Vaughan of Spa in action against Paul Geaney of Dingle during the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final in Spa on Saturday evening Photo by Tatyana McGough

Dingle 2-18

Spa 1-12

An outstanding performance full of running, cunning, top class score taking and huge work rate propelled a brilliant Dingle to a far from flattering nine point victory, and a place in the senior club final, over a Spa side that had no answers to the winners power on Saturday evening at Spa GAA grounds.

The winners lethal full-forward line of Conor Geaney, Paul Geaney and Cathal Bambury contributed 1-9 between them but outside of this deadly trio Mikey Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan were inspirational figures, with Dylan Geaney in brilliant fettle at centre half forward whilst Conor Flannery did a brilliant marking job on Dara Moynihan.

Dingle would have come into the game as favourites, but were dealt an early body blow when star midfielder Barry Dan O’Sullivan rolled an ankle in the contest for the ball at the throw in.

O’Sullivan was replaced by Micheal Flannery who slotted into the Dingle set up very well, and after a couple of early wides they were soon into their stride thanks to a brilliant Mikey Geaney point from distance.

Cathal Bambury slotted the first of his four points in the 10th minute after Mikey Geaney, playing in a central creative role, found him with a beautiful defence splitting crossfield pass. Mikey Geaney’s foot passing was top drawer throughout and time and again he fed his forward colleagues with some delicious ball.

Paul Geaney raised a white flag from a mark after another Mikey Geaney special and Dingle were really rolling now. Dingle’s first goal came in the 14th minute.

Another long ball in found Conor Geaney and although his shot was saved by James Devane, a defender touched the ball on the ground and Mikey Geaney stuck the resulting penalty to the top right hand corner of the net.

The lively Timmy Moynihan finally got Spa off the mark in the 17th minute, but Dingle were relentless and added another couple with a gorgeous effort from Mikey Geaney again and another from his cousin Paul, to push them 1-5 to 0-1 ahead.

There was no lack of effort from Spa, but they just couldn’t match Dingle for quality and movement and although Michael Foley (free), Evan Cronin (free) and Mike Stam O’Donoghue added further scores, Dingle slotted another four points before half time, with a Conor Geaney effort the pick of the bunch, to see the visitors lead by 1-9 to 0-4 at half time.

Dingle started the second half as they finished. They were relentless in their hunger for work, and their movement was a joy to behold as they had Spa chasing shadows in the warm evening sun.

A brilliant move from the throw in saw Paul Geaney and Cathal Bambury combine to set up Dylan Geaney for the first score of the second half after 12 seconds and their intent was laid once mora.

Dylan Geaney added another from distance and then from the kick out came their second goal of the game with Paul Geaney on the end of a sweeping move.

The Kerry star had work to do when he gathered the ball, but a lovely dummy saw him go past netminder Devane and he finished with aplomb to the back of back of the onion sack.

Thirteen points down, Spa were dead and buried even at this stage, but they refused to back down and struck the next two scores from Shane and Evan Cronin this mini comeback of sorts was a mere mirage on the home patch that was proving particularly barren for them.

Bambury with two, and Billy O’Connor with another, raised further white flags although Liam Spillane with a brilliant effort and Mike ‘Stam’ O’Donoghue with a soccer style finish over the bar gave the Spa score keepers something to do.

When Tom O’Sullivan scored his second point of the game in the 55th minute, this time one of his trademark outside of the boot specials, the west Kerry side had pushed 2-18 to 0-9 ahead although Evan Cronin, who had a ferocious battle with O’Sullivan did clip one over a minute later.

Spa kept asking questions and Dingle answered most of them quite easily, but they eventually struck for the goal they craved in the 60th minute with Cian Tobin, who tried hard throughout, finished past Gavin Curran. Evan Conin slotted another free three minutes later, but it mattered little as Dingle had done enough to come away with a handsome victory.

On this display Dingle will certainly go into the final as the hottest of favourites. Their team work and finishing power was a sight to behold on Saturday evening but if there’s one thing that Kenmare Shamrocks like doing, it’s upsetting the odds. We could be in for a cracker.

SPA: James Devane; Eric O’Donoghue, Eoin Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch; Liam Spillane 0-1, Shane Cronin 0-1, Eoin Cronin; Gary Vaughan, Dan O’Donoghue; Michael Foley 0-1f, Evan Cronin 0-4 (2f), Dara Moynihan 0-1;Timmy Moynihan 0-1, Cian Tobin 1 goal, Michael O’Donoghue 0-2 Subs: Michael McCarthy for S Cronin, 40, Shane Lynch for E Cronin, 42, Ciaran Spillane 0-1 for M O’Donoghue, 45, Thomas Cronin for E O’Donoghue, 53, Luke O’Neill for M Foley, 53

DINGLE: Gavin Curran; Conor Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Tom Leo O’Sullivan; Darragh O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Brian O’Connor; Barry O’Sullivan, Liam O’Connor 0-1; Michael Geaney 1-2 (1 goal pen), Dylan Geaney 0-3, Brian Devane; Conor Geaney 0-3 (1xm, 1f), Paul Geaney 1-2 (1m), Cathal Bambury 0-4 Subs: Michael Flannery for B O’Sullivan (inj), 1, Eoghan de Hora 0-1 for D O’Sullivan, 19, Michael Boland for B Devane (blood sub), 46, Paul Devane for T O’Sullivan, 55, Brendan Kelliher for B O’Connor, 55, Tadhg de Brun for P Geaney, 62

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)