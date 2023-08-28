Kerry Senior Club FC: Late penalty drama seals Dr Crokes’ victory over Rathmore to top Group B

Micheal Burns smashed a late penalty past his Kerry team mate Shane Ryan for Dr Crokes to advance to a home semi-final against Kenmare Shamrocks

Dr Crokes 1-15

Rathmore 1-11

Dr Crokes made it three wins from three games to top the group and book a home semi-final against Kenmare Shamrocks, but they were forced to dig deep within themselves against a good Rathmore side to do it.

Micheál Burns was the star of the show from the off – and it was his late goal from a penalty that secured the win – although none of his county team-mates on either team disappointed.

Both sides found the crossfield wind very tricky and it was in the 10th minute that Burns profited from a good Gavin White burst to slot over the bar. Burns then won and converted a free himself before David Shaw, named at midfield but deployed at full forward, won another free for Burns to make it 0-3 to 0-0.

Rathmore had the Ryan brothers Shane and Mark up front as target men for long ball, with their brother Cathal joining an astute Paul Murphy in a playmaker role. Dr Crokes, however, dealt very well with the long ball in from deep for the most part. Mark Ryan did win a free neatly pointed by Chrissy Spiers but the evergreen Brian Looney cut in for a Crokes' score and Burns almost found the net, his rocket parried over the crossbar by an agile Kenneth O'Keeffe in the Rathmore goal.

Shane Ryan was fouled after good work by Cathal, with Spiers duly despatching the free to make it 0-5 to 0-2. Cian McMahon slipped over a clever Dr Crokes' point but Spiers replied after Paul Murphy was fouled.

Mark O’Shea then found Charlie Keating with a good ball and the Crokes hurler made no mistake but in the 25th minute the irrepressible Spiers came up with Rathmore's first point from play.

Shaw had an effort just curl over the bar but Spiers won a free after good work by Shane Ryan to effect a dangerous turnover. Billy Courtney spun and neatly fired over with his left leg but Shane Ryan, definitely growing in influence, had the last score of the half to leave just a goal between the sides, Dr Crokes 0-9 Rathmore 0-6, at the interval

Shaw opened the second half scoring but, with Mark Ryan restored to his midfield berth and Dan Murphy driving forward, they looked a much more dangerous side. James Darmody cut in on the end-line to fist over the bar. Spiers won and converted another free. A pinpoint pass by James Darmody found Shane Ryan and the big man used his prodigious strength to find space and slot over. Just a point in it now, 0-10 to 0-9.

Brian Looney gathered a perfectly weighted pass by Gavin White and lofted over his second. Dan Murphy replied, but a lively Tom Doyle restored the two-point gap.

James Darmody cut into space and unleashed a great effort, but Shane Murphy flung himself to his left to bat it away. It was a good chance, but Rathmore created a better one a minute later, threading the ball cleverly through the defence before Mark Ryan launched an unstoppable effort from close range. Rathmore ahead by 1-10 to 0-12, game on!

Dr Crokes had the next five scoring chances but couldn't take any of them. The closest they came was when Cian McMahon drew a great save out of O'Keeffe and the rebound sailed just wide of the goal. Burns did pick off an equalising free after Shaw was fouled, but Fionn Fitzgerald's speculative effort was well fisted away by O'Keeffe and Brian Looney's effort crashed back off the post.

It was notable that Crokes were bringing on experienced heads like Daithí Casey and Fionn Fitzgerald, while a depleted Rathmore due to injury were summoning young guns from their bench. They deservedly took the lead, though, Darragh Nagle finding Shane Ryan with a great ball to fire over.

Crokes still had a last few kicks in them, though. Shaw clipped over after good work by Daithí Casey. Straight from the kick-out they came again, Burns smoothly sidestepping a last tackle to get in on goal. He was fouled, with Dan Murphy black carded in the aftermath and Kenneth O'Keeffe going off injured. Shane Ryan stepped into goal but couldn't stop Burns' pile-driver.

Ryan went back into full forward and Rathmore did send high ball towards him for goal chances, but Crokes were well aware of that danger and the best he could manage was a fairly tame effort at Shane Murphy. Just before the finish, a sharp Alex Hennigan kicked one last point for Crokes to seal a hard-fought but deserved win.

RATHMORE: Kenneth O'Keeffe, TJ Friel, Alan Dineen, Dan Murphy (0-1), Brendan O'Keeffe, Brian Friel, Andrew Moynihan, Mark Ryan (1-0), Cathal Ryan, James Darmody (0-1), Paul Murphy, Fionn Murphy, TJ Friel, Shane Ryan (0-3), Crissy Spiers 0-6 (5f).

Subs: Ciarán Collins for F Murphy (35), Darragh Nagle for J Darmody (41), Ben O'Connor for B Friel (48), William Casey for K O'Keeffe (60), Ian Fitzgerald for P Murphy (62).

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, John Payne, Mark Fitzgerald, David Naughton, Charlie Keating (0-1), Gavin White, Evan Looney, Mark O'Shea, Tom Doyle (0-1), Billy Courtney (0-1), Micheál Burns 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Brian Looney (0-2), Mikey Casey, David Shaw (0-3), Cian McMahon (0-1).

Subs: Mikey Potts for B Courtney (ht), Fionn Fitzgerald for J Payne (39), Daithí Casey for M Casey (45), Alex Hennigan 0-1 for Cian McMahon (61), Liam Randles for G White (61).

REFEREE: Pádraig O'Sullivan (Firies)