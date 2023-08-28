Kerry Senior Club FC: Devastating Dingle demolish Kerins O’Rahillys to set up semi-final away to Spa

Second half goals from Dylan, Paul and Conor Geaney embellished a big win for Dingle against an O’Rahillys team that must now potentially play Na Gaeil in a Senior Club relegation final

Dingle midfielder Billy O'Connor looks to play the ball past Shane McElligott for Kerins O’Rahillys in their County Senior Club Football Championship Group B Round 3 game at Strand Road on Sunday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-14

Dingle 3-18

There was a distinct sense of déjà vu at Stand Road on Sunday, and for Kerins O’Rahillys players and supporters there was a theme of a recurring nightmare. Twelve months ago at the Tralee venue, Dingle demolished Kerins O’Rahillys to the tune of 15 points, 3-16 to 0-10, in their County SFC group game, and for this rematch in the Senior Club Championship it was an equally demoralising 13-point drubbing for O'Rahillys against a rampant Dingle team that – again – has all the signs of doing great things this year.

Dingle knew coming into this game that a win would qualify them for the semi-finals, and given O’Rahillys consistently poor performances this year, the visitors from the west would have been quite confident of getting that result. Beyond that, matters in Rathbeg between Rathmore and Dr Crokes would determine whether Dingle finished top or second in Group B.

In the wind-up Dingle did finish second in their group – they lost narrowly to Crokes in the first round – but there was so much impressive about the West Kerry club’s performance here that they certainly look the team to beat for the rest of this championship.

O’Rahillys were poor, no doubt about that, and they look so far away from the team that won the Munster Club Championship last December and gave Kilmacud Crokes a scare at the start of the year. In mitigation, they were missing half of the team that started that All-Ireland semi-final in January, including goalkeeper Shane Foley, Cormac Coffey in the full back line, the entire half back line of Con Barrett, Karl Mullins and Pádraig Neenan, and former Kerry seniors Jack Savage and Gavin O’Brien, while Cian Sayers was also missing, and Tommy Walsh was only able to come on late in the game with a heavily strapped knee. Did anyone expect anything other than what did shakedown here?

For their part, Dingle were pretty much at full strength: Niall Geaney the only notable name absent from their squad, and manager Padraig Corcoran is certainly getting the right tune out of his team, a team led admirably by Tom O’Sullivan in defence and Paul Geaney in attack, both showing no signs of an All-Ireland hangover with Kerry.

O’Sullivan chipped in with three first half points, Paul Geaney scored 1-2, while Dylan Geaney claimed 1-4 and Conor Geaney snatched 1-2. Jack O’Connor wasn’t spotted at Strand Road but his lieutenants Micheal Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy were there, and one imagines the scouting report will be interesting.

It was those three goals – all scored within six minutes of each other in the second half – that blew this game apart, although there was a fair air of inevitability about the result long before that. Dingle led by five points after 11 minutes, and were nine clear at half time, so in some respects the Geaney goals were mere embellished on what was a polished performance anyway.

Early points from Conor and Paul Geaney put Dingle ahead, and there was an intent and an energy about the visitors that quickly suggested it would be a long afternoon for O’Rahillys.

Conor Hayes scored the hosts’ first point but Brian O’Connor (mark), Dylan Geaney, Barry O’Sullivan and Cathal Bambury quickly raised flags, which pointed to Dingle’s wide spread of scoring outlets, and when Conor Geaney kicked his team’s ninth point they were five ahead after 19 minutes.

O’Rahillys were playing into a stiff wind and Diarmuid O’Sullivan converted a long-range free against it, but Dingle’s economy of movement and shot execution was a class apart and they led 0-14 to 0-5 at half time, with Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan contributing three points from play.

Dingle almost snatched a goal early in the second half but Conor Geaney’s shot was half blocked and Dylan Geaney couldn’t quite direct his follow up shot on target.

To their credit, O’Rahillys kicked the first three points of the half to cut the margin to six, but then they shot themselves in the foot, not once but twice. In the 41st minute O’Rahillys turned over the ball cheaply coming out of defence with Paul Geaney setting up his cousin Dylan for an easy goal past Robert O’Connor.

Two minutes later Shane McElligott kicked a sideline ball straight to Paul Geaney who could hardly believe his luck and could hardly miss as he soloed in on goal and coolly dispatched the ball past O’Connor.

Four minutes later Paul Geaney expertly gathered Dylan Geaney’s through ball and offloaded to Conor Geaney for another confidently taken goal to make it 3-14 to 0-11. Game, set and match to Dingle.

The result means O’Rahillys finish bottom of Group B and are teed up to play Na Gaeil in the relegation final unless either or both can reach the county SFC final, while Dingle head to Spa next weekend for a Senior Club semi-final against the Killarney club.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Robert O’Connor; Jake Foley 0-2, Ross O’Callaghan, Darragh McElligott; Shane McElligott, Shane Brosnan, Ben Hanafin 0-3; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Sullivan 0-1 (f); Tom Hoare 0-2 (2f), Conor Hayes 0-3, Gearoid Dillane; Darragh O’Connor 0-2, Keelan Crowe, Barry John Keane.

Subs: Gearoid Savage for Dillane (ht), Daniel Bowler for O’Sullivan (36), Tommy Walsh 0-1 (f) for Crowe (43), Sam Pituch for Brosnan (53).

DINGLE: Gavin Curran; Conor Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Tom Leo O’Sullivan; Darragh O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan 0-3, Brian O’Connor 0-1; Barry Dan O’Sullivan 0-2, Billy O’Connor; Michael Geaney, Dylan Geaney 1-4, Brian Devane 0-1, Conor Geaney 1-3 (1f), Paul Geaney 1-2 (0-1f), Cathal Bambury 0-2.

Subs: Michael Flannery for Tom O’Sullivan, Michael Ó Beoláin for M Geaney (50), Eoghan de Hora for Darragh O’Sullivan (51), Matthew Flaherty for P Geaney (55), Tadhg de Brun for Barry O’Sullivan (55).

REFEREE: Donal Casey (Scartaglin)