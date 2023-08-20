Kerry Senior Club FC: Barry O’Sullivan-inspired Dingle have too much on home patch for Rathmore

The Dingle men opted to play against the breeze in the first half and started brilliantly to set themselves on the road to victory

Paul Geaney who shot three points from play for Dingle against Rathmore in Páirc an Ághasigh, Dingle on Sunday afternoon Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dingle 2-14

Rathmore 3-6

You really can’t beat a bit of local knowledge and know-how.

That certainly seemed to be the case in Páirc an Ághasaigh in Dingle on Sunday afternoon as Dingle, having won the toss, opted the play into the breeze in the first half which, coupled with a powerful start to the game, set them up very nicely indeed for the second half.

Their five-point victory over the visiting Rathmore was fully deserved and, after losing out to Dr Crokes by the minimum in Austin Stack Park last weekend, puts them right back in the hunt for this championship title.

Defeat doesn’t quite rule out Rathmore either, it must be said, but they’ll probably need to find a level or two higher than what they showed back west when they play host to current table-toppers Dr Crokes in Rathbeg next weekend.

Dingle really did just look the more solid combination here, powered at midfield by the hugely effective Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan and with the Geaney clan providing real firepower up front, they always looked that much more likely to triumph.

Certainly, looking back on the game, it’s the performances of Dingle men who more readily jump to mind. Guys like Conor Flannery, Darragh O’Sullivan and Billy O’Connor shining bright alongside those mentioned already.

Shane Ryan battled hard throughout. Indeed, both he and his two brothers Mark and Cathal were amongst the goals, while Brian Friel, Paul Murphy and Brendan O’Keeffe kept the flag flying throughout against the odds.

A late goal from the Kerry keeper – deep into injury time – could prove vital when the outcome of this group is decided upon, but the fact that score-difference was all Rathmore had to play for going down the final stretch kind of says it all.

As we’ve said Dingle opted to play against the breeze and into the dressing-room end from the start. From the moment the ball was thrown in Dingle were clearly out to impose themselves upon the game, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan claiming before feeding Conor Geaney for a shot.

Geaney was off target on that occasion, but for the rest of the half he was very much on point. The corner-forward going to to shoot 1-2 inside the opening seven minutes of the game to open out a substantial lead for the home side in Páirc an Aghasigh.

The scoreboard in Páirc an Ághasigh at the end of Dingle's victory over Rathmore on Sunday afternoon

Geaney’s goal was as real individual effort, a powerful run, down the centre, evading a couple of Rathmore defenders before shooting off his right to finish to Kenneth O’Keeffe's left.

Dingle had a grip got around the middle and very much sought to and succeeded in putting put Rathmore on the back foot. This dismissal of Barry ‘Dan’ on a black card right after Geaney’s goal, however, somewhat upended the tie.

Within three minutes Mark Ryan was bursting through the middle to finally get Rathmore up and running – 1-2 to 1-0 eleven minutes gone. By the end of O’Sullivan's ten minutes in the bin, Rathmore had scored 1-2 to Dingle’s 0-1 to leave it a 1-3 to 1-2 game.

Playing with the breeze Rathmore needed to be at least that much in touch and, truth be told, they needed to be in front. The thing was, though, the Rathbeg outfit never much looked like getting the upper hand on their hosts.

Back to their full complement Dingle could begin to open up a bit more again, having tried to play a containment strategy in O’Sullivan’s absence. Points from Dylan Geaney and Conor Geaney had them back out to a three-point advantage with 23 minutes gone.

While Rathmore rallied to the break with points from Shane Ryan and John Moynihan, Dingle still managed to finish the half two points clear in the wake of yet another Conor Geaney free – 1-6 to 1-4 at the break.

Dingle seemed well set for the second half and seemed to carry on where they left off with Paul Geaney fisting over a long ball into the danger-zone by Brian Devane to restore their three-point advantage, 1-7 to 1-4.

Three minutes later Alan Dineen picked out Cathal Ryan for Rathmore’s second of three goals after some really impressive build up play by the likes of Brian Friel and Fionn Murphy.

At 1-7 to 2-4 it felt very much like game on again, but that feeling wasn’t long in being blown away by a hugely impressive third quarter by Dingle. The home side, wearing green and black, went on to shoot 1-5 on the spin.

Their points from Conor Flannery, a ‘45 from Gavin Curran, Dylan Geaney and Paul Geaney (a rapid fire pair of points), before the game was effectively killed as a competitive proposition by a goal from second half sub Brian O’Connor.

O’Connor was at the end of a really sweet move involving Tom O’Sullivan and Barry ‘Dan’, before Cathal Bambury sent it across the face of goal for the sub to push it to the back of the net – 2-12 to 2-4.

That eight-point advantage wasn’t undeserved and it remained in and around that margin heading into time added on before the third Ryan brother, Shane, delivered a late respite for his side. Winning it one-handed, turning and shooting past Curran in the Dingle net.

In the context of the the game it mattered little, in the context of this group it could yet mean everything for Denis Moynihan and his management team and players.

Dingle won’t be too concerned about that, their fate very much in their own hands now as they await a visit to Strand Road to take on an ailing Kerins O’Rahillys side in the final game.

They’re back in business, not that they were ever really out of it.

DINGLE: Gavin Curran (0-1, ‘45), Conor Flannery (0-1), Conor O’Sullivan, Tom ‘Leo’ O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan, Micheál Flannery, Barry ‘Dan’ O'Sullivan, Billy O’Connor, Mikey Geaney, Dylan Geaney (0-3), Brian Devane, Conor Geaney (1-5, 4f), Paul Geaney (0-3), Cathal Bambury (0-1) Subs: Brian O’Connor (1-0) for B Devane, 46, Paul Devane for P Geaney, 49, Matthew Flaherty for C Bambury, 51, Eoghan Hoare for M Flannery, 57, Mikey Boland for M Geaney, 59, Seán Óg Moran for C Flannery (inj), 60(+1) Black Card: Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan, 8-18

RATHMORE: Kenneth O’Keeffe, Timmy O’Doherty, Alan Dineen, Dan Murphy, Brendan O’Keeffe (0-1), Paul Murphy, Andrew Moynihan, Mark Ryan (1-0), Cathal Ryan (1-0), James Darmody, Brian Friel, Fionn Murphy (0-1), John Moynihan (0-1), Shane Ryan (1-3, 3f), Chrissy Spiers Subs: TJ Friel for T O’Doherty, 24, Ciaran Collins for J Darmody, 49, Cian Dineen for F Murphy, 49, Dean Fitzgerald for C Spiers, 59

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers)