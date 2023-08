Kerry Senior Club Championship: Spa to host Dingle and Dr Crokes to face Kenmare Shamrocks in semi-finals

Kerins O’Rahillys and Na Gaeil to meet in possible relegation final to determine which club drops to Intermediate Championship

Conor Geaney was among Dingle's goal scorers against Kerins O'Rahillys, and will be prominent for the West Kerry club in their Senior Club Championship semi-final away to Spa next weekend

Paul Brennan Kerryman Today at 19:57