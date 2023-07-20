Kerry selector Quirke says team ‘runner’ should be reintroduced despite abuse of role in the past

Micheal Quirke has backed his manager Jack O’Connor’s call on the GAA to allow a certain number of times a message can be carried into players during a game

Kerry football team selector Micheal Quirke has back his manager’s call for two or three structured times in each half of a game for a maor foirne or ‘runner’ to get messages and instructions on to the playing field during games, despite the role being abused by teams in the past.

The maor foirne position, which allowed a specified member of the management team to enter the pitch during play to get instructions to players, was discontinued in 2021. Speaking after last weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Derry, Jack O’Connor said it has become “a desperate situation” trying to communicate with players from the sideline on certain match days, and called for the GAA to revisit the issue and allow two or three managed incursions for management to get messages to players.

O’Connor said that some teams had abused the maor foirne position, but suggested that in the absence of an official messenger, that “you have to try to think of other clandestine plans to get messages in”.

Now team selector Quirke has reiterated the need for the GAA to address an issue he calls “bonkers”, while also suggesting some teams and counties were abusing the position in the past, even going so far as to use medical staff to carry game instructions into players.

“Speaking about the maor foirne, it was abused,” Quirke said at Kerry’s pre-All-Ireland Final media day in Killarney on Thursday. “Fellas dogged it with that. Lingering on the pitch, being an extra body on kick-outs and different things.

“It was something myself and Jack were talking about. If you could have a situation where you had two or three visits per half, that a maor foirne could run on get his message and get off the pitch.

“Any messing, it is a free-kick from where the maor foirne is. If they are still on the pitch when the ball is played, it is a free-kick from there.

“Give yourself a chance to get two messages on. If you use up your two, and you want to go on a third you can’t, it is done. But you have two per half. At least it would give you a chance; save one until the last five minutes or whatever. That would be really helpful.

“As it is now, you are trying to come up with ways and different hand signals, different American football stuff where you are trying to have a couple of different things, that I don’t really want to go into, that fellas are able to pick up on the pitch.

“I know other teams have used their medical people – I won’t say which counties – where they are on the pitch more than maor foirnes, running over and back,” the former Kerry midfielder said.

“I thought it was a medical emergency they were on the pitch so much, but it wasn’t. They were obviously using them to carry messages, which isn’t ideal either. That is not their job and that is not what they should be doing.”

Quirke said that a management’s inability to get clear instruction into players at critical times in a game has led to players who “coach themselves and be the problem-solvers. Unless there is something really dramatic, switch a man onto someone else or something like that, these fellas are encouraged that, whatever you see, you find a solution for it.

“It’s bonkers, you can do very little… the boys coach themselves. They have to. They do that in training so that they understand when it comes to a game and the fat is the fire, you have to try and solve what is in front of you.”