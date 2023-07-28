Kerry selector Quirke lauds Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor’s development as midfield partnership

Former Kerry midfielder Micheal Quirke says Jack Barry is ‘continually maligned’ but adds that the Tralee man does ‘so many really positive things’ for the team

Kerry players Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor with their Na Gaeil team mate Stefan Okunbor and the Sam Maguire Cup after the 2022 All-Ireland Final win over Galway. Photo by Sportsfile

John O'Dowd Kerryman Yesterday at 17:21