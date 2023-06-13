Kerry selector Quinlan not ready to accept that the All-Ireland quarter-finals are out of reach

Kerry need to beat Laois in the final game and also overturn a 23-point inferior scoring difference to Westmeath

Aine O'Connor will be one of the Kerry team looking to beat Laois in the team's final Group 3 game in the hope of qualifying for the Intermediate Championship quarter-finals

Kerry camogie team selector Mike Quinlan is not prepared to concede that Kerry chance of reaching the All-Ireland quarter-final is gone after the team lost heavily to Meath in Causeway on Saturday.

Kerry can still finish second in Group 3 of the Intermediate Championship and qualify for the knock-out stages, but not only do they need to beat Laois in the final group game – something that Kerry should be more than capable of doing – but they will need the result of the other game between Meath and Westmeath to work in their favour too.

As things stand, Meath have six points and a scoring difference of +41 after two games. Westmeath, who drew their first game with Kerry before beating Laois, have four points and a scoring difference of +10. Kerry have just one point but will play Laois in their last game and will need to rack up a big margin of victory while hoping that Meath do likewise against Westmeath. There is currently a scoring difference of 23 points between Westmeath and Kerry.

Quinlan is aware of the reality of the task that lies ahead but is also aware that the task is not insurmountable at all.

“Look, we're not out of the championship yet,” he told The Kerryman. “The way I see it, we have two weeks to prepare for Laois. If we get a result against them, hopefully build up a good scoring difference, and then we can look at the result of the Meath versus Westmeath game. We all want to see Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final, hopefully things can go our way on that last weekend.

“Meath have two big victories under their belt now, so you'd have to say that they are virtually nailed on to top the group. One of the top teams from the groups is going straight into a semi-final. You'd hope that Meath will want to nail down that position to take the shortest route to the final. Hopefully if they produce a big display against Westmeath and we can do likewise against Laois, it will come down to scoring difference between ourselves and Westmeath."

There is no point in pretending that Kerry’s heavy defeat to Meath in Causeway, and especially the manner of it after such an impressive start, doesn't sting. Quinlan, like all of Pat Ryan's backroom team, doesn't do pretence and was as honest in his reflections after this game as he and his colleagues were in Croke Park after the team won the Division 2A League final there in April.

“The overall reaction after the final whistle is disappointment. We started really well. We burst out of the blocks in the first twenty minutes, built up a good lead. We took the foot off the pedal for the last ten minutes of the half, let them back into the game. Instead of going in with a healthy lead at half-time we were only a point up,” the selector said.

It would be easy to say that luck wasn't with Kerry in the second half, but Quinlan isn't looking for excuses.

“Unfortunately we didn't really perform in the second half at all. We allowed Meath to have control of the ball in the middle of the field, conceded a few soft goals. In all our games, our goalkeeper and full back line have been so mean all year, it's disappointing to cough up goals like that and soft frees.”