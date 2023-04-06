Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy ‘hopeful’ Darragh Roche and Stefan Okunbor will see championship action

The Dingle man confirmed the pair will be out ‘for the foreseeable future’

Darragh Roche, pictured, and Stefan Okunbor have been ruled out of action for the 'foreseeable future' by Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Two of the more impressive performers during the Kingdom’s National Football League Division 1 campaign, Glenflesk’s Darragh Roche and Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbor, have been given hope of seeing action before the end of the All Ireland championship by selector Diarmuid Murphy despite recent injury set backs.

Speaking at the launch of the Munster championships in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Wednesday afternoon, the Dingle club man confirmed that the pair “will be out for the foreseeable future, yeah. Other than that we're [okay]. Stefan has a hamstring injury and Darragh has a hand injury.”

Such was the quality of their performances over the course of the league, that the pair would have had reasonable expectations of challenging for a place in the starting fifteen come championship, and at the very least would have been used as impact subs off the bench.

The injuries will dent their chances of making that breakthrough, at least in the short term, with the Munster championship wrapping up inside the next four weeks.

For Okunbor it must be a particularly galling thing to have happened, having missed so much football since his return to the county in the autumn of 2021 following his spell Down Under in the AFL with the Geelong Cats.

He picked up an injury while playing for his club Na Gaeil in the All Ireland club semi-final in January 2022, and having made his way back to fitness suffered another set back in the warm-up to the Kingdom’s Munster championship semi-final with Cork a few months later, scuppering his chances of featuring in the All Ireland series.

The former AFL man’s recent progress was then halted with a hamstring injury he picked up in the Kingdom’s defeat at the hands of Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh in early March. The half-back / midfielder seems not to have any luck when it comes to injuries.

“No [Stefan hasn’t had much luck],” Murphy concurred.

"Which is a pity for him, because he's been playing really well for us. It’s disappointing for him, it’s disappointing for us, but that’s the nature of the game, especially with the way the game is played now, a high-impact game you are going to get injuries and knocks along the way.

"It’s a pity, but hopefully they’ll see action before the year is out as well.”