Kerry selector Darragh Long says Dublin are a very powerful, aggressive unit

The Austin Stacks man has ‘huge respect’ for Dublin manager Mick Bohan

An hour had passed since Kerry has defeated Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final when the TG4 cameras cut to Declan Quill and Darragh Long in the stand at Semple Stadium, the Kerry joint-managers immersed in a serious enough looking conversation, presumably on what they are witnessing on the field of play where Dublin were running through Cork like a dose of salts.

Most of the sizeable Kerry crowd had already left the stadium and were headed for the chippers in Thurles’ Liberty Square, but the fast food had to wait for the two Kerry managers as they tried to decipher Dublin’s weaknesses and strengths. Preparation for the final had started the minute Kerry’s semi-final was over.

It was obvious that Dublin were much too strong for Cork and that they would be Kerry’s opponents on August 13, and Quill and Long were already plotting what course of action lay ahead.

Dublin were showing speed, strength and enough scoring power that will given the Tralee natives plenty to think about between semi-final Saturday, and the All-Ireland final next Sunday.

So, just how impressed was Long with Dublin in their 2-19 to 0-13 victory over Cork?

“We were very impressed,” he said at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence late last week.

“We got up close and personal with them in Parnell Park a few weeks ago so we’re well aware of what they’re going to bring to the table.

"They’re a very powerful, aggressive unit that come at you in waves. They’ve some fantastic individual players in Lauren Magee, Leah Caffrey, Jennifer Dunne…I could rattle the names off at you.

“Their trajectory from Parnell Park has been on the upward curve but I don’t think anyone could argue that we haven’t been too bad ourselves this year.

"We’re very comfortable where we’re at. We were very impressed with Mick and his group in Thurles on Saturday week but we’re very aware of the challenge that’s ahead of us.

“You can see why the AFLW have picked Jennifer Dunne [she will meet up with the Brisbane Lions after the final] with her hard aggressive running style and she’s a fabulous footballer as well. She’ll be a huge addition to them.

"On that day in Parnell Park we didn’t have Niamh Carmody starting on the field and she’s an All Star from last year so I think that our girls will give Mick as much headaches as his girls will give ours down here in Kerry.”

When Kerry played Dublin in the first round of the championship at Parnell Park the Kingdom came through with a 2-8 to 1-9 win over the hosts after a bruising encounter that saw the kingdom receive yellow cards for Emma Costello and Kayleigh Cronin late in the game.

Whether Dublin should also have received one or two sin binning’s is open for debate, but in the finish Kerry were able to hold out for an invaluable two point win.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan turned his attention to the final immediately after their semi-final win over Cork and claimed that Kerry had “bullied Dublin off the ball” and that they were the most “physical female team that he had ever seen” in that encounter. Bohan may have meant it as a compliment, but Long wasn’t buying it.

“I think Mick has a short memory, a little bit, he’s been looking for more physicality in the ladies game for the last four or five years,” Long countered.

“I think his team of Sinead Goldrick, and all those were fantastic and a brilliant force in Gaelic ladies football and they brought the S&C side of things to a different level.

"I think that Meath followed suit and surpassed them, and it’s taken us three and a half years with the work that Cass [Cassandra Buckley] and Eric [McDonnell] this year have done to get to the same level as Mick has his girls at.

“We had a specific game plan that day that we’ve shown all year and I don’t think we’ve changed tack much all year and how we apply ourselves to games.

"There’s the usual words like fight and desire and the stuff that Declan talks about that we were missing in the All Ireland final last year and that we’ve really homed in on this year.

"It’s a huge part of how we play the game now but to say that we bullied them off the field; I’d say if you go and watch back that second half there’s a couple of cards that didn’t appear at times and we were unfortunate that we got called but it is what it is.

“Mick has said numerous times that the girls spend hours upon hours over eight or nine months of a year in the gym and what’s the point doing it if you can’t apply it and we’d be the same as Mick as regards the definition of a tackle in ladies football.

"Mick has always been looking for a free flowing physical game in order to allow the girls to show all the time and effort that they put in and the stuff that ye don’t see, and sometimes we don’t see.

“Every ref has a different interpretation and that causes frustration on the sideline. That day in Parnell Park we had super banter for sixty minutes. I think Mick probably enjoyed two young guns coming at him and we’ve huge respect for him.

"He’s been good to us since we’ve been involved in the job, not a lot of people would know that, we do, and I think he enjoyed the energy we bring to a sideline and you could see after the game that he enjoyed the energy that was there that day and look we’re just there to defend our girls and to get our girls going as much as we can, the same as what Mick wants.

“We won’t change our style. We’ve spent eight or nine months this year and two more years with Cass in the gym. There’s no point being in there and doing all that hard work if we’re not going to try to use it.

"Our girls are big, strong physical athletes, elite athletes and within the rules of the game they have to be able to use their bodies and again it’s the interpretation of the tackle and the law that’s there at the moment that causes frustration, but we’re not going to change what we do.”

So where does Long expect the game to be won and lost?

“You’ve probably got to look at the middle third. [Dublin have] Hannah Tyrell, Carla Rowe, then [Kerry have] Louise, Danielle, Hannah, Caoimhe Evans, a couple of more that came in the last day, Amy Harrington.

“There’s going to be a lot of physicality, there’s a lot of big athletes out there and maybe that want and desire that we might have missed a little bit last year. When the ball is on the ground. If we can get change around the middle third and get our kick-outs to a percentage to where we are happy with all year.

“We had the strong wind in the first half against Mayo and we capitalised on it and then in the second half we dropped off a little bit and gave up the short kick outs and we asked Mayo to build from the back and get through fifteen of us.

"We amended what we might have done wrong against Meath and we got turnovers around the ‘45 mark where we were defending and we kept that scoreboard ticking over.”