Kerry retain Munster title with minimum fuss against Clare on emotional day for bereaved Clifford family

David Clifford scored 2-6 in a match of the match performance with brother Paudie scoring a goal just a day after their mother Ellen passed away

Kerry 5-14

Clare 0-15

The pathos of David Clifford lifting the Munster Championship cup towards the heavens wasn’t lost on anyone at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon after Kerry had cruised to a 14-point win over Clare to retain their provincial title.

A little more than 24 hours after their mother, Ellen, had passed away, David and Paudie Clifford – and their team mates – honoured her memory in the best way possible: by playing football.

The Cliffords’ mother was a staunch supporter of the Kerry football team long before her beloved sons established themselves as two of its best practitioners, and it was their mother’s wish that her boys would, if they wanted to, play this Munster final in her memory. David captaining Kerry to the county’s 84th provincial title and raising the silverware was a bittersweet moment, but one that his mother, no doubt, was looking down on with pride.

There was no speech from the winning captain on receiving the cup, only generous and sincere applause from Kerry and Clare folk in the 12,499 attendance. Finishing with 2-6 (2-2 from play) David was the obvious man of the match award winner, with Sean O’Shea accepting the trophy on his team mate’s behalf. Somehow on this most public occasion, it felt right that there was some privacy to the Cliffords’ grief.

Perhaps the most poignant moment of a lacklustre final came in the 32nd minute when Paudie Clifford lifted a lovely pass over the last Clare defender and into the arms of his younger brother. With Stephen Ryan committed to coming off his line, David stepped inside and passed the ball to the empty goal. Ellen Clifford would have quietly but proudly approved of the Fossa double act.

It was a day when the Clifford brothers could do no wrong, because simply by turning up, by being there, they had, in accordance with their mother’s and family’s, done exactly the right thing.

In the end, though, they scored three of Kerry’s five goals in a powerful team performance, one that sends a clear message to Mayo ahead of their now confirmed All-Ireland Group Phase Group 1 game in Killarney in a fortnight.

Beyond that, this was as routine a win for Kerry as they will have for the rest of the Championship, and every bit as straight-forward as their semi-final win over Tipperary. The provincial championships might be a pain in the ass for the GAA, but the Munster Championship is no headache for Kerry.

The Kingdom were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead when their first goal came in the 15th minute.That first quarter hour was most notable for Dylan Casey’s opening point, the Austin Stacks man confidently shooting over on his first Championship start. Casey then turned provider to set Tony Brosnan through to crash his shot past Stephen Ryan. Fifteen minutes gone and already there was the deflating sense that the air was gone out of this game.

Any hope of a shock result was punctured two minutes later when Dara Moynihan started and ended the move – Tony Brosnan and Paul Geaney moved the ball on in between – for the Spa man to step inside and finish past Ryan in goal to make it 2-4 to 0-2.

Clare huffed and puffed and tried to make things happen for themselves, but a combination of shockingly bad ball handling and some wayward shooting conspired against a Banner team that needed absolutely everything to go right for them.

Clare’s first point from play only arrived in the 24th minute when Keelan Sexton fired over to make it 2-5 to 0-3. A couple of Eoin Cleary converted frees had it at 2-8 to 0-5 when Kerry’s third goal arrived, fashioned in Fossa and finished by David Clifford to leave Kerry pretty much out the gap at half time, 3-8 to 0-7.

The second half was less then six minutes old when Tom O’Sullivan teed up David Clifford for his second and Kerry’s fourth goal, and Paudie added a fifth in the 44th minute with Kerry in complete cruise control.

In between the last two Kerry goals, Clare conjured a chance themselves when Cleary set up Padraic Collins close to goal but Kerry ’keeper Shane Ryan was equal to it with a fine diving save.

Clare grafted hard, with Ciaran Russell, Cleary and Sexton scoring from play, Cleary converting a couple of frees and Emmet McMahon adding to his tally as the Banner managed eight points in the second period, but all in all this was a miss-match Munster final.

Kerry were too powerful, too slick, too everything for a team headed for Division 3 football next year and a cruel mini Ulster Championship in Group 4 of this year’s All-Ireland Championship where they will meet Monaghan, Tyrone and the yet to be decided Ulster champions.

For Kerry, it will be a sombre few days as the players and management rally around the Clifford family, before the focus will, as it must, switch to Mayo the weekend after next.

Perspective in sport is everything, and it was easy to place a game of football in the order of things on a day like this. To paraphrase Bill Shankly and turn his thinking on its head, some people think football is a matter of life and death, we can assure you, it will never be as serious as that.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Dylan Casey 0-1, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White 0-1; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan 1-1, Sean O’Shea 0-2 (1 ‘45’), Paudie Clifford 1-0; Tony Brosnan 1-1, David Clifford 2-6 (0-4f), Paul Geaney 0-1.

Subs: Killian Spillane 0-1 for P Geaney (51), Brian Ó Beaglaoich for T O’Sullivan (51), Stephen O’Brien for D Moynihan (51), Barry O’Sullivan for J Barry (60), Mike Breen for G O'Sullivan (60)

CLARE: Stephen Ryan 0-2 (2f); Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Cillian Rouine; Ciaran Russell 0-1, Jamie Malone, Daniel Walsh; Cathal O’Connor, Darren O’Neill; Pearse Lillis, Emmet McMahon 0-4 (2f), Dermot Coughlan; Eoin Cleary 0-6 (4f), Keelan Sexton 0-2, Padraic Collins.

Subs: Ronan Lanigan for M Doherty (ht), Brian McNamara for C O’Connor (ht), Gavin Cooney for D Coughlan (48), I Ugwueru for D O’Neill (57), Cian O’Dea for P Collins (57).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Attendance: 12,499