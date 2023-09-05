Kerry race ace Anthony O’Carroll vows to return to the Isle of Man

After a tricky opening day on the stage, he recorded an impressive fourteenth lace finish in his second race on the island

Stephen O'Carroll, Anthony O'Carroll and Brian Egan at the Isle of Man last week

Anthony O’Carroll has vowed to return to the Isle of Man after recording an impressive 14th-place finish in just his second race on the island. The Ballyduff-based racer contested two different classes at the Manx Grand Prix late last month.

His first race, the Junior Manx Grand Prix, ended prematurely when his Kawasaki developed an electrical issue on the first lap and he was forced to retire. However, he was given a chance to settle a score with the daunting 37-mile TT course on Monday.

The main races for the Manx Grand Prix take place on the island’s August Bank Holiday. Morning rain forced the delay of the Senior Grand Prix – the second most important race of the entire meeting – and eventually took place after last week’s The Kerryman went to press.

After three laps, O’Carroll finished 14th on his 600cc Kawasaki, one of the best results on the island for an Irish newcomer.

“It was, without doubt, the biggest learning curve of my career,” he said. “We will be back.”

O’Carroll was one of two Kerry-based racers to tackle the famous 37-mile closed-road TT course for the first time. Ardfert’s Stephen Walsh failed to make the start lime of the Classic race after his Honda developed an engine fault.