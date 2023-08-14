Kerry Premier Junior Round 1 wrap-up: Three-goal Firies see off Ardfert in upset result

St Senans unexpected victory over Keel was one of the results of the weekend

Ballymacelligott corner forward, Donal Daly is looking for a way around the Brosna defence posed by full-back Shane Fitzmaurice during their Kerry Petrolium Junior Premier Club Championship Round 1 game in Cordal on Friday evening. Photo by John Reidy

Firies 3-11

Ardfert 1-16

In their first junior premier game after lifting the junior title last season, Firies recorded a very notable scalp in clipping the wings of last year’s semi-finalists Ardfert in an absolutely scintillating encounter in Strand Road on Saturday evening.

Ardfert were the better team in the opening half, but they didn’t make their dominance pay on the scoreboard. Despite three fine points from play by Rob Monahan, they only led by the bare minimum at the interval, 0-8 to 1-4.

James Horgan’s goal in the 26th minute was a huge fillip to the Farranfore outfit, and it certainly gave them a foothold in the contest. Indeed, despite the absence of Niall Donohue, Donnacha O’Sullivan and Aaron Flynn, they more than matched their opponents.

Dáithí Griffin, Nathan O’Driscoll, Bobby O’Regan (free), Jordan Brick and Brandon Barrett were also on the mark for Ardfert in the first 30 minutes, but they weren’t rock-solid at the back, and Firies’ ability to create and take their goal chances would, ultimately, prove decisive.

Horgan was, undoubtedly, Firies’ star performer on the evening, finishing with 2-4, and it was his second green flag in the 46th minute, following by another six minutes later from the experienced Pádraig de Brún, that propelled Firies towards the finishing line.

Griffin kept Ardfert in the hunt with a goal in the 56th minute, with O’Regan notching 0-4 (0-2 frees) during the second half, but even though they made a determined comeback in injury-time, Ardfert just couldn’t make up the deficit before the final whistle.

Overall, this was a seriously impressive showing from Firies, with the likes of Cian Doe, Jake Flynn, Tommy Clifford and Stephen Palmer providing scoring assistance to man-of-the-match Horgan. They will enter Round 2 buoyed by a performance that can only breathe confidence.

GROUP B

There was just one game in this group on the weekend with Ballymacelligott seeing off Brosna 1-16 to 0-14, while the previous weekend saw Annascaul see off neighbours Castlegregory 2-12 to 2-9.

GROUP C

Listry 0-10

Churchill 0-7

Listry have bitter memories of last year’s junior premier decider when they were, most certainly, on the cusp of lifting the title before they eventually fell to the genius that is David Clifford, who scored a phenomenal 2-12 for Fossa in that extra-time classic.

Having come so close to ultimate honours, Listry will be eager to right the wrongs in this campaign, and they got their journey off to a winning start with a narrow victory over Churchill on Saturday evening in what was a very tightly-contested clash.

Without the injured Ruairí Murphy, Listry didn’t hit any great heights on the night, but with Churchill malfunctioning to a serious degree in attack, the East Kerry side did just about enough to cross the finishing line with their noses in front.

Listry led by the bare minimum at half-time, 0-6 to 0-5, with Aaron O’Shea their main scoring outlet up front. The Kerry Under 20 forward hit four points during the first half, with Ronan Buckley and Cathal O’Donoghue also on the mark.

Despite points from Joe Linehan (two), Paul Buckley, Ivan Parker, Liam O’Donnell, Eddie McCarthy and Darragh O’Sullivan, Churchill simply struggled to penetrate a teak-tough Listry rearguard, who had Seán Lehane (0-3) starring in the second half, Kerry panellist Buckley raising his second white flag to boot.

St Senan’s 0-16

Keel 1-12

With a large portion of their squad attempting to come down from the high of being part of Crotta’s historic senior hurling championship win the previous weekend, this was always going to be a difficult first outing for St Senan’s.

Therefore, this come-from-behind victory over an equally impressive Keel, in what was an excellent match in Blennerville, continues the feel-good factor around the Mountcoal area, with the Kennelly brothers, Conor and Cathal, playing pivotal roles.

Keel, fresh from winning Division 4 of the county league, got off to the faster start and took a four-point lead, 1-6 to 0-5, into the half-time break. Top scorer Shane Evans notched 1-2, with Tommy Buckley (two frees), Keith Evans and Fionán Griffin also on the mark.

Conor Kennelly was the sole scorer for St Senan’s in the opening half and, taking his tally to 0-8 by the game’s conclusion, with sibling Cathal chipping in on the resumption with 0-4, St Senan’s dug in superbly to eventually overcome their gutted opponents.

For Keel, Keith Evans was magnificent in the second half, scoring 0-3, and causing havoc for the St Senan’s defence with his direct running, with Liam Evans, Daniel Ashe and Gary Murphy also on the mark. The Behans, Aodhán and Mark, and Rory Mahony, hit the target for St Senan’s.

Without the injured Cillian Trant (nursing a broken finger from the hurling final), St Senan’s, amazingly, got over the line, even though they finished with just 12 players – black cards for Alan Kennelly and Mark Behan, and a sending-off (two yellows) for Paudie Quille.

GROUP D

Dromid Pearses 2-12

Ballyduff 3-9

Finishing with 12 players wasn’t the sole preserve of St Senan’s over the weekend, with both Dromid and Ballyduff also ending their game in Listry minus three individuals from either side after a melee broke out entering the last five minutes of this cracker.

The sides were level at the time (Dromid 1-11, Ballyduff 2-8) when tempers became frayed. When the dust had settled, referee Billy O’Shea issued red cards to Dromid’s Donagh O’Sullivan, Padraig Mangan and Eoin O’Leary, and to Ballyduff’s Mikey and Killian Boyle, and goalkeeper Kevin O’Connor.

Thankfully, in what was generally a most sporting encounter, everything calmed down thereafter, and with Niall O’Shea and Kevin Goulding exchanging further green flags, the game remained in the melting pot throughout the lengthy period of added time.

Indeed, Dromid Pearses appeared to have notched the winning point when O’Shea fired over down the final stretch, but a superb long-range effort from Ballyduff half-back Adam Segal, which went over off the crossbar, sealed the draw for the North Kerry side.

The South Kerry outfit held a two-point lead at half-time, 1-5 to 1-3, Seán O’Sullivan raising their green flag, Darragh Slattery responding in kind for Ballyduff. A second goal for the men from the Cashen, courtesy of Killian Boyle, on the resumption further aided their cause.

Mikey Boyle’s 50th minute introduction (he scored 0-2) was also paying rich dividends, until the melee broke out of course, and, at the end of the day, a sharing of the spoils was probably the fairest result in what is now a very competitive section following St Pat’s opening day win last week.

Goulding top scored for Ballyduff with 1-3 (0-2 frees) with Jack Enright also contributing a brace of points. O’Shea (1-3), Sean O’Sullivan (1-1), Donagh O’Sullivan (0-3), Padraig O’Sullivan (0-2) and Mangan (0-2) were all to the fore for Dromid Pearses.

The other first round game was played the previous weekend with St Pats seeing off Waterville 1-20 to 2-12.