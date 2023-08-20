Kerry Premier JFC: Late Colin Walsh winner seals the deal for Ardfert away to Listowel Emmets

The Kerry hurler from Ballyheigue came off the bench to seal the winner for Ardfert

Ardfert got the better of Listowel Emmets in Frank Sheehy Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Listowel Emmets 2-13

Ardfert 2-14

Taking responsibility when the need was greatest, electric substitute Colin Walsh proved to be the late match-winner for Ardfert as they edged out Listowel Emmets in a pulsating thriller in Frank Sheehy Park.

An intriguing match-up between two sides making significant progress over the last twelve months always had the makings of one of the games of the weekend. Thankfully, on this occasion, both protagonists didn’t disappoint in what turned out to be a rip-roaring affair from beginning to end.

With the pendulum swinging repeatedly from one side to the other over the course of the hour, nobody could have quibbled if a sharing of the spoils had been the end result. Indeed, heading into second half injury-time, the sides were deadlocked, 2-12 apiece.

After an unnecessary element of dissent from the hosts, punished by a free being brought to the 45 metre line, midfielder Rob Monahan lofted over an excellently-converted placed ball, and it appeared that Ardfert would get the win that they most definitely required.

However, even against the elements in the second period, Listowel Emmets never retreated an inch, and after a high tackle on David Keane in the 63rd minute, the number 15, unerringly accurate all afternoon, dusted himself down to drive over a superb 35 metre free to level matters once again.

With both sets of supporters on tenter-hooks and immensely enjoying a wonderful spectacle, there turned out to be one last sting in the tail. Progressing upfield after Fiachra Ennis did well to win the kick-out, Monahan found Walsh down the stand side about 40 metres from the opposing posts.

Instantly calling a mark, the inter-county hurler from Ballyheigue, who had been a constant thorn in the Emmets’ side after his 35th minute introduction, showed outstanding composure to curl over the resultant effort from out near the sideline, breaking Listowel hearts in the process.

With the wind to their backs in the first half, and buoyed by a second minute right-footed rocket to the net by the excellent Eddie Browne, Emmets had slightly the better of the exchanges in the opening 30 minutes, though Ardfert never allowed them to pull away either.

There was only a point between the sides at the end of the first quarter, 1-1 to 0-3, Cormac Mulvihill raising a white flag for the home team, Bobby O’Regan (free) and an Odhran Ferris double (one free) replying in kind for the visitors.

The game was simmering along at that juncture, without really having caught fire, but that would soon change, with Browne, Darragh Leahy, Joe Joe Grimes, Adam O’Rourke and corner-forward Keane very prominent for Emmets during their spells of supremacy.

Ardfert would have been quite satisfied to be on level terms at the 20 minute mark, 0-5 to 1-2, after a Monahan free and a point from play by Nathan O’Driscoll but, with Emmets upping the tempo over the next ten minutes, the eventual winners soon found themselves five points adrift.

Great work down their attacking right by Browne and Grimes put O’Rourke surging towards goal and, cutting in, he was fouled by Brandon Barrett in the 23rd minute, impressive midfielder Grimes making no mistake in sending Nicholas O’Sullivan the wrong way from the penalty spot.

With Keane, O’Rourke and Cillian Holly also on target, Emmets were in a very decent position, 2-5 to 0-6, in first half injury-time, but credit to Ardfert, they finished the half strongly, O’Driscoll and O’Regan firing over, after Odhran Ferris, Ennis and Monahan had all gone remarkably close to finding the net.

Although David Keane kicked a superb point to open the second half scoring, Ardfert were soon given an unbelievable fillip when Earnán Ferris set off on a buccaneering run from his own half, shrugging aside several tackles with his pace and power, before slotting home for a superlative individual goal.

Dáithí Griffin, a more prominent figure on the resumption, immediately had the sides at parity, 1-9 to 2-6, and the Ardfert full-forward would soon reply to a Keane free at the other end, before the momentum firmly swung the way of the visitors in the 41st minute.

A turnover in defence, a Monahan long delivery and a Walsh flick-on put Griffin clean through on goal, and after rounding Cathal Keane, he was unceremoniously brought down by the Emmets’ keeper. A black card, a Griffin converted spot-kick, and Ardfert were suddenly three to the good, 2-10 to 2-7.

With Walsh a revelation, Griffin oozing confidence, Monahan having his moments around the middle, and Trevor Wallace anchoring the rearguard, things were looking good for Ardfert. However, their numerical advantage was soon wiped out with corner-back Dara Kearney sent to the sin-bin.

A gutsy Emmets, with three unanswered white flags from Leahy, Mulvihill and Browne, made it 2-10 apiece, and even though Ardfert went two clear again, Walsh notching one long-range beauty, the hosts refused to die, inspirational points from Niall Collins and Sean Keane levelling matters yet again.

After that, of course, came the three dramatic late scores in injury-time, super-sub Walsh the hero of the hour for the winners who, after their surprise opening week reversal to Firies, simply had to get their hand on the two points if their hopes of progression were to stay intact.

The whole group remains firmly in the melting pot. Ardfert will be expected to encounter little difficulty in their home clash next weekend with a pointless Skellig Rangers, while Emmets know they must win in Farranfore to stay in the hunt. What odds three teams on four points after round 3 I wonder?

Whatever happens, it’s unlikely there will be the same amount of drama. This was a classic. In every sense of the word.

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Cathal Keane; Ciaran Pierse, Darragh Leahy 0-1, Micheál Kennedy; Jack McElligott, Niall Collins 0-1, Eddie Browne 1-1; Joe Joe Grimes 1-0 (pen), Eddie Healy; Adam O’Rourke 0-1, Ger McCarthy, Cillian Holly 0-1; Darragh Lynch, Cormac Mulvihill 0-2, David Keane 0-5 (0-3fs) Subs: Tom Harte for Lynch (black card C Keane 40), Sean Keane 0-1 for Holly (49), Jake Moriarty for Lynch (50), Jamie McVeigh for O’Rourke (54), Sam Tarrant for Mulvihill (54)

ARDFERT: Nicholas O’Sullivan; Seán Brosnan, Trevor Wallace, Dara Kearney; Eoghan Courtney, Eric Leen, Earnán Ferris 1-0; Fionán Mackessy, Robert Monahan 0-3 (0-2fs); Fiachra Ennis, Bobby O’Regan 0-2 (0-1f), Brandon Barrett; Nathan O’Driscoll 0-2, Daithí Griffin 1-2 (1-0 pen), Odhran Ferris 0-3 (0-2fs) Subs: Colin Walsh 0-2 (0-1mk) for Barrett, inj (35), John Egan for O’Driscoll (48), Jordan Brick for Walsh, blood (56-58)

REFEREE: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk).