The Kingdom introduced both Pádraig Boyle and Daniel Collins at half-time and both made a big impression

Kerry’s Brandon Barrett in action against Carlow at the Joe McDonagh Cup round 2 game at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Shane Conway was the outstanding candidate for man of the match in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, but the Kingdom had a whole host of fine performances. Here’s our assessment of how they fared...