Kerry player assessments from Ladies All-Ireland football final against Dublin

Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

The Castlegregory netminder is still only 19 and has a great season for the kingdom. She will learn from the experience and in time will establish herself as a Kerry great. An All Star nominee in 2022, she will be in the running once more in 2023.

Eilis Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

One of Kerry’s best players on Sunday and throughout the season, the Cordal woman is now a mainstay of the defence. Lynch did a fine job on the dangerous Carla Rowe until Kerry went chasing the game in the second half and gaps opened up. Lynch is a certainty for an All Star in 2023.

Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes)

Cronin did well in patches and swapped marking duties with Ciara Murphy when it came to the unenviable task of having to keep Hannah Tyrell in check. Cronin was never found wanting or didn’t shirk a challenge and overall can be pleased with her display.

Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)

One of Kerry’s most improved players, Murphy found the going tough against Tyrell in the early exchanges but fought right to the end and is another that Kerry can pin their hat on in 2023.Her displays this season could earn her a first All Star nomination.

Aishling O’Connell (Éire Ó Óg Cork)

Had the task of marking the dangerous Kate Sullivan and did a fine job against the strong running wing forward . O’Connell also popped up with a neat point in the 49th minute and made some trademark entries into the Dublin defence. Overall, she can be pleased with her All Ireland final.

Emma Costello (Firies)

Costello was one of Kerry’s better players on the day and brought the fight to Dublin. Tough and aggressive, she wasn’t found wanting for pace either and limited her direct opponent Orlagh Nolan to a single point scored in the first minute. A player for the big occasion.

Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

As ever, Lynch gave every last drop and never put the head down when Kerry’s need was greatest. Lynch met a real speedster in Caoimhe O’Connor and the Clontarf girls pace caused a bit of bother in the early stages, although Lynch was wrongly pegged for a foul on her in the first half. Defensive duties defused her abilities to drive at the Dublin defence but she has been in Kerry’s top three players all season.

Lorraine Scanlon ((Castleisland Desmonds)

Scanlon never got the opportunity to flex her aerial muscles in this game as Dublin crowded the middle third and broke the ball away. Covered every inch of grass in Croke Park and is a player that deserves a coveted All Ireland medal. Still only 30, Scanlon remains one of the country’s best midfielders and has a huge role to play with this Kerry team going forward.

Louise Galvin (Finuge/St Senans)

Galvin, as always, gave 100% to the Kerry jersey but was overran by the powerhouse that is Jennifer Dunne and made way for Mary O’Connell at half time. She still has a role to play in the Kerry jersey if the appetite is there to stay on. Known as a huge leader in the dressing room, Galvin’s professional standards are hugely respected.

Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans)

Niamh Carmody has been one of Kerry’s best players all season and continued to try and probe at the Dublin defence but like many suffered at the intensity that Dublin brought around the middle third and couldn’t get her passing game going. A good performance however, and she took the fight to Dublin with two points.

Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne)

Ní Chonchúir had some bright moments and worked her socks off but found it difficult to get go forward ball. At just 22 years of age she has had a phenomenal season and will be a big player for Kerry in 2024. Ní Chonchúir has the potential to be a future Kerry captain.

Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels)

The experienced Galvin had her usual high octane performance and got through a huge amount of unseen work as well as carrying ball when the opportunity arose. Failed to trouble the scoreboard but showed defiance to the end.

Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort)

The Beaufort flyer would be the first to admit that it just wasn’t her day. Carrying a troublesome ankle injury into the game she kept trying and never shirked responsibility in looking for the ball – a brilliant sign of a player with a massive future.

Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore)

O’Leary was excellent and could leave the final with her head held high. Strong and direct she did everything she could to test the Dublin rearguard. All that she was missing was a score or two to finish off a fine performance.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne)

The top scorer in Ireland this year with 5-51 (including Munster championship) Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was starved of quality ball and had a fair job trying to shake off the attention of Leah Caffrey. Finished with 1-7 (0-6f) and should certainly be on the shake up for player of the year.

SUBSTITUTES

Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

The 21-year-old came on at half time and had a fine half. Cursed by injury this season she will be a regular Kerry midfielder in the coming years.

Amy Harrington (ISG)

Hugely effective after replacing Níamh Ní Chonchúir in the 47th minute. Did brilliantly in setting up Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s goal and wasn’t afraid to take on ball. She has really been a revelation this season and the 19-year-old could go on to be one of the stars of ladies football.

Siofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels)

The surprise package. O’Shea came on after 42 minutes despite carrying an ACL injury that the specialists said was ok to take a chance on and got on a bit of ball. O’Shea has been a phenomenal leader for Kerry this season as evidenced by her decision to play a part in the final.