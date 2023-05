Kerry player assessments after their Munster senior football final victory over Clare

The Clifford brothers remarkable resilience and class shone through on Sunday as pretty much everyone in green and gold performed up to scratch

The Kerry team including David Clifford break from the team photo before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Paul Brennan Kerryman Today at 18:10