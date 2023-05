Kerry player assessments after their Joe McDonagh Cup defeat to Offaly

The Kerry senior hurlers didn’t perform nearly as well as they did two weeks ago against Kildare. There were, however, some who distinguished themselves

Kerry’s Jason Diggins looks to squeeze between Offaly’s Captain Jason Sampson and Killian Sampson during the fourth round tie in the Joe McDonagh Cup in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon Photo by Ger Rogers — © Ger Rogers Photography

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 13:05