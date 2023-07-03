Kerry ‘play football the way you want to play football’ says Tyrone boss Brian Dooher

While the Ulster man felt his team didn’t play to their best, he was fulsome in his praise of the Kingdom

For a veteran of Kerry v Tyrone battles going back twenty years now, Saturday evening’s game in Croke Park wouldn’t at all have been a palatable experience for Brian Dooher.

Some of his greatest days – most of them even quite possibly – in football would have come in opposition to the Kingdom, as both player and manager, and now he was sat contemplating a twelve-point loss to the old enemy.

What’s more the turnaround in his side’s fortunes from one half to the next was so severe as to cause a certain amount of whiplash. Sure Kerry were probably the better side in the first half, but come the break Tyrone were still just about in contention.

In the five minutes after the half-time break, however, that promise dissipated sooner than he and co-manager Feargal Lohan had a chance to react to the unfolding situation.

It was a hugely disappointing second half from the Red Hand, unquestionably, but the brilliance of that third quarter performance by the Kingdom, power-packed and utterly dominant, had at least as much to do with it.

“Aye, that’s not an inaccurate reflection,” the one-time wing-forward said.

"We just weren’t at the races today, we didn’t bring any of our intensity, or any of the energy that we normally have, particularly that we had last week.

"Kerry did bring it, they did bring their game, so that combination is never going to end up in a good result. That’s what happened, that’s what materialised.

"Obviously we thought things would turn around at half-time, but we never really could get ourselves re-based to get a platform to build on.”

It seems unquestionable that the short turnaround time from Tyrone’s preliminary quarter-final victory over Donegal seven days beforehand – coming off the back of three games in a four week period already – was a factor in the game.

“It’s not easy, but I’m not using that as an excuse,” the Clann na nGael club man said straight up.

“It’s not an excuse for that. I thought we could have given a better account of ourselves, it just didn’t happen. You have to give Kerry a lot of credit – they came out full of energy and intensity about them that we never matched.

“Maybe it did [catch up] but, here, tell you what, I’m not making any excuses. We thought we were all right coming in here. We were flat. I don’t know; we’ll look back and we’ll chat and see what happened.

"We just didn’t bring the energy. I wouldn’t say that as an excuse. We were just flat today. It might have been a contributing factor but I definitely wouldn’t be using it as an excuse. We wanted to be here, we thought we were all right.”

Kerry’s work-rate and tackling certainly seemed to rock the Red Hand at times. Nevertheless Dooher felt some of those turnovers were cheaply conceded by his side.

"We were sloppy enough with the ball I thought, with unforced turnovers,” he noted.

"We weren’t as cohesive as normally. You have to give Kerry a bit of credit for it. We will look back and see the video of it, but it’s hard to call it now, what happened, was it the pressure that was the big contributor to why we couldn’t get our hands on enough ball and couldn’t get scores?

“Kerry are a good team, they play football the way you want to play football. They do what they done to us there tonight and we were second best on too many occasions. And that’s what happened.

"We couldn’t get enough people to dominate their own respective areas. And once that happens it’s an uphill battle."