Kerry pay the penalty for woeful first half as Cork retain Munster title after building up 16-point half time lead

The Kingdom won the second half by 2-11 to 1-4 but Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh missed two penalties as Kerry lost the final by six points

Kerry's Niamh Ní Chonchúir looks to get away from her Cork marker during the Munster SFC Final in Mallow

Cork 5-14

Kerry 2-17

Cork retained their Munster Championship title with a six-point win over Kerry after a brilliant first half performance from the Rebels left Kerry with way too much to do in the second half, despite the Kingdom outscoring the champions by 2-11 to 1-4 in the second period.

As impressive as Kerry’s second half comeback was, Kerry missed two penalties from the normally imperious Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and the Kingdom needed to garner every score that they possibly could if they were to stand any chance of clawing back the Rebels 4-10 to 0-6 half time lead.

As first half starts go this was as bad as it gets for Kerry. Indeed, Pat Gilroy’s infamous ‘startled earwigs’ moniker came to mind as a rampant Cork completely took a lacklustre Kerry apart with as powerful a display that one will see in any Gaelic football game.

All of the pre-match predictions felt that this would be a tight one, but Cork tore the form book to shreds with a complete first half performance against a Kerry team that were shocked into submission. Kerry looked like they hadn’t woken from a slumber whereas the Rebels strode through the Mallow pitch like a well-oiled Ferrari that showed scant regard for the opposition.

Cork scored the first two points through the brilliant Doireann O’Sullivan (one free) but then Kerry spurned a gilt edged chance of a goal when Hannah O’Donoghue shot straight at Maebh O’Sullivan after good combination play from Cait Lynch and Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

A Kerry turnover led to Cork’s first goal in the fifth minute and Orlaith Cahalane, buzzing in the corner, fed Libby Coppinger who slotted to the back of Ciara Butler’s net. Anna Galvin replied with a welcome point for Kerry but then came goal number two for Cork to push them 2-5 to 0-1 ahead in the tenth minute.

Cahalane and Doireann O’Sullivan combined twice, and Coppinger ghosted behind the defence and was left with the simple task of tapping to the empty net. Kerry were shell shocked but Aishling O’Connell, after a fine run through the centre, slotted over with Níamh Ní Chonchuir adding another score.

Lorraine Scanlon punched over for Kerry in the 18th minute to make it a 2-6 to 0-4 game but for the rest of the first half Cork were totally on top, despite O’Connell and Danielle O’Leary fighting tooth and nail for the Kingdom.

Cork scored their third goal in the 26th minute when rangy full forward Katie Quirke sliced through the Kerry defence before parting to Ciara O’Sullivan who hit a bullet to the back of Ciara Butler’s net. Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) and O’Leary from play reduced the gap but Cork weren’t finished yet.

Player of the match Doireann O’Sullivan added three points on the trot before Katie Quirke punished a slack Kerry on the stroke of the short whistle with Cork’s fourth goal, to see her side take a sixteen point lead, 4-10 to 0-6, to the dressing rooms at half time.

Kerry finally came out of the blocks in the second half and took the game to the Rebels. Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed a free but then hit her first penalty of the game wide after impressive substitute Louise Galvin was fouled whilst bearing down on goal.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had one penalty saved by the Cork goalkeeper and sent a second penalty wide of the target

Unperturbed, Kerry went after the Cork kick out and Ní Mhuircheartaigh with a brace (one free) and Danielle O’Leary added points before the Kingdom scored the goal they craved when a sweeping move involving Niamh Carmody and Ní Mhuircheartaigh saw Hannah O’Donoghue strike to the back of the net. Aishling O’Connell then scored her second point of the game and suddenly Kerry were just seven behind, 1-12 to 4-10, and playing all the attacking football.

Disaster was to strike Kerry in the 44th minute though when a long ball from Eimear Kiely wasn’t dealt with by the Kerry defence and the diminutive Orlaith Cahalane made no mistake when the goal chance was gifted to her.

A mortal blow for Kerry but to their credit they took it on the chin, and they scored the next three points on the bounce from Hannah O’Donoghue, a Ní Mhuircheartaigh free and a Danielle O’Leary effort that went over off the post, although Butler was forced to get down smartly to make a good save from Libby Coppinger.

O’Leary was a real shining light for Kerry and she was hauled down for their second penalty of the game in the 51st minute but Ní Mhuircheartaigh shot straight at Maebh O’Sullivan this time and the chance was lost. To add salt to the wounds Doireann O’Sullivan broke straight down the field afterwards and added another point to her tally to push the eventual winners 5-12 to 1-15 ahead.

Síofra O’Shea, on as a second half substitute, shot to the wrong side of the post after being put through by Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who in fairness refused to let her penalty misses affect her, and Kerry scored their second goal of the game in the 60th minute when another sub Fiadhna Tangney punched to the net after O’Leary had done the spadework.

Louise Galvin then shot Kerry’s last point of the game, but it mattered little as Cork came away with the title and Kerry are left to lick their wounds.

Kerry now go into the All-Ireland series in a group that contains Leinster champions Dublin and Ulster’s number three team Cavan, and with two to qualify they should be more than capable of doing so. Cork will play Connacht runner-up Galway and Munster’s third team Tipperary.

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Eilis Lynch , Kayleigh Cronin, Aoife Dillane; Aishling O’Connell 0-2, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy; Lorraine Scanlon 0-1, Cait Lynch; Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-1, Anna Galvin 0-1; Hannah O’Donoghue 1-2, Danielle O’Leary 0-4, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-5, (4f). Subs: Louise Galvin 0-1 for A Dillane (18), Amy Harrington for N Carmody (54), Siofra O’Shea for N Ní Chonchuir (54), Fiadhna Tangney 1-0 for H O’Donoghue (59), Niamh Broderick for A O’Connell (59).

CORK: Maebh O’Sullivan; Anna Ryan, Eimear Meaney, Roisin Phelan; Melissa Duggan, Shauna Kelly, Sarah Leahy; Sarah Healy, Aoife Healy, Libby Coppinger 2 goals, Doireann O’Sullivan 0-11 (6f), Eimear Kiely 0-1; Orlaith Cahalane 1-1, Katie Quirke 1-0, Ciara O’Sullivan 1-1. Subs: Emma Cleary for A Ryan (48), Laura O’Mahony for S Leahy (48), Laura Fitzgerald for Libby Coppinger (54), Daire Kiely for O Cahalane (56), Daire Kiniry for R Phelan (59).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway)