Kerry panellist Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan ruled out of Dingle’s senior club final with Kenmare Shamrocks

Mark O’Connor, meanwhile, has been given clearance by Geelong to play club football this autumn

Dingle's Barry 'Dan' O'Sullivan has been ruled out of the reckoning for this weekend's Senior Club Final with Kenmare Shamrocks Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry senior panellist Barry Dan O’Sullivan is likely to be out of action for a considerable period of time after picking up a significant ankle injury during Dingle’s victory over Spa in the Kerry Petroleum senior club championship semi-final last Saturday evening.

Injured almost immediately after the throw-in, O’Sullivan had to be replaced in the very first minute, and while he is definitely out of Saturday’s club decider against Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park (7pm), it is unclear, as yet, how long he will have to spend on the sidelines.

“Barry Dan has an ankle injury, I don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but he’s out for the foreseeable future anyway. It’s possibly ligament damage, but it’s still swollen and it might be next week before we get a definitive report on it,” said Dingle manager Pádraig Corcoran.

“It’s a huge blow, because Barry has been playing very well. He’s had a good year, he’s been a very important player for us and, since the Rathmore game, in particular, he was excellent. He’s going to be a big loss for us on Saturday night.

“His brother Darragh picked up a knock as well, and again, we’ll have to wait and see when we’re training. It’s just the turnaround is so quick, it’s very difficult, and with the volume of games, you just have very little time for recovery. I’ll talk to the physio tomorrow night and see what the story is.”

On a potentially positive note for Dingle, Aussie Rules star Mark O’Connor has been granted permission by Geelong Cats to line out with his home club while he is back in Kerry. It remains to be seen, however, if he is available this weekend, or if the county championship opener is his likely comeback game.

“Mark is back in the country. I haven’t spoken to him, which you might find funny, but I haven’t. I think he came back Sunday morning, so today is Tuesday. We’ll touch base with him over the next couple of days,” added Corcoran.

“There is a possibility for this weekend, especially after reading that report [of Geelong giving permission]. To be honest with you, with Mark, I’ll have to talk to him and see what the story is. It seems that the club have given him the green light, but I know he’s had a long season.

“The last correspondence I had was that there were niggles and knocks to be taken care of, so I’ll find out, hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Following their semi-final victory over Dr Crokes, Kenmare Shamrocks are not believed to have any serious injury issues, apart from the usual bumps and bruises, and they should be picking from a full squad for Saturday night.