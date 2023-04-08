Kerry overcome the odds to start Joe McDonagh Cup campaign with crucial win up in Down

Despite being without Mikey and Podge Boyle and Jason Diggins, the Kerry hurlers eased to a comfortable 12-point win in Ballycran against a fancied Down team

Shane Conway scored 0-8 for Kerry in their Joe McDonagh Cup win over Down in Ballycran on Saturday afternoon

Down 1-14

Kerry 1-26

If this is what the Kerry hurlers are capable of without Mikey and Podge Boyle and Jason Diggins, their will be renewed confidence within the group of what can be when, presumably, all three return to the fold for the rest of the Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

While the older of the Boyle brothers, Mikey, is likely to miss next weekend’s visit of Carlow to Tralee, Podge Boyle and Diggins might be expected to return to the team after being left off the squad for what appears to have been a breach of discipline ahead of this afternoon’s trip north to play Down in the competition opener.

What seemed a tough ask anyway was made all the more difficult by the dropping off Podge Boyle and Diggins, or so it seemed. Thought Tim Prenter pointed the Mourne men into an early lead, three points from play from Shane Conway had Kerry two ahead by the eighth minute, and when Eoin Ross lashed in a goal for the visitors in the 10th minute Kerry never looked back after that.

Kerry were in control throughout and having gone so close in recent seasons they look to have their sights on glory this season.

Down were very wayward in the opening passages across the breezy Ards peninsula. So much so influential Paul Sheehan’s usually reliable radar was off and Kerry took advantage straightaway.

Conway exploded into the match with those three quick points in a row, his third set up by Colin Walsh and Conway’s first free was due to Walsh also, who was causing the hosts all sorts of problems from deep, while Down’s wide tally was mounting.

Marauding midfielder Ross then fired the ball past Stephen Keith from close range for the opening goal before Pearse Óg McCrickard finally raised a white flag but a lot of the Ulster sides woes would be down to Kerry’s sweeper Fionan Mackessy.

Mackessey seemed to be everywhere. On top of his dominance the St. Brendan’s man drove forward and registered two booming scores. Buoyed by the presence of Mackessy’s performance Kerry were really buoyed by those two points.

In stark contrast Down were resorted to change tactics, manager Ronan Sheehan decided to go short with the puck outs and it worked to some degree. McCrickard landed two fine scores wide on the sideline in front of the away dug out.

Ross added to his tally and Kerry captain Gavin Dooley won a ball out in front to smack over the bar to finish off a satisfying half for the Kingdom as they led 1-9 to 0-6 at the interval.

McCrickard lulled all in attendance that there would be a Mourne revival when clipped over the first score of the second half with a free but Kerry simply took over and overpowered their hosts with eight of the next nine scores in the game.

Kerry’s shot selection was crystal clear and Conway’s confidence saw him curl over a sideline cut while defenders Cillian Trant and Darragh Shanahan also getting their names on the scoresheet with ease.

Down needed McCrickard again to get going and the unusually quiet Daithí Sands got his first point before crashing an effort the crossbar. That wasn’t Down’s last dealings with the Ballycran metal work.

Substitute Ruairí McCrickard then hit the post with a goal at his mercy but he was fouled and his resultant penalty was superbly saved by John B O’Halloran. That summed up Down’s day.

Ruairí McCrickard did find the net but it was too little too late as impressive Kerry replacements Niall Mulcahy and Dan Goggin combined came off the bench to hit five points between them as the Munster men travelled home worthy winners.

Kerry will welcome Carlow to Austin Stack Park next Sunday with renewed confidence that there is plenty of road left in their season still. The return of the Boyles and Diggins should add to sense of what can be achieved.

DOWN: Stephen Keith; Tom Murray 0-1, John McManus, Darragh Mallon; Mark Fisher, Matt Conlon, Niall McFarland; Liam Savage, Pearse Óg McCrickard 0-6 (3f); Ryan McCusker, Paul Sheehan, Barry Trainor; Tim Prenter 0-1, Daithí Sands 0-1, Tom McGrattan 0-2. Subs: Finn Turpin 0-1 for McCusker (ht), Ruairí McCrickard 1-0 for Sheehan (ht) Jordan Doran 0-2 for Trainor (45), Oisín McManus for Prenter (51).

KERRY: John B O’Halloran; Kyle O’Connor, Eric Leen, Evan Murphy, Cillian Trant 0-1, Darragh Shanahan 0-2, Fionan MacKessy 0-2; Eoin Ross 1-3, Paudie O’Connor 0-1; Gavin Dooley 0-1, Colin Walsh, Michael Leane 0-1; Shane Conway 0-8 (4f, 1sl), Jordan Conway, Brandon Barrett 0-1. Subs: Niall Mulcahy 0-2 for Dooley (42), Dan Goggin 0-3 for Barrett (47), Philip Lucid 0-1 for Jordan Conway (56), Seán Weir for O’Connor (64), Tom Doyle for Ross (70).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)