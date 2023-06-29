Kerry must be wary, Tyrone know how to best them in the big games

Tyrone if they play like they did in their All-Ireland winning season have enough about them to cause Kerry all sorts of bother

Tyrone have a habit of upsetting the Kingdom's best laid plans, as they did in the 2021 All Ireland semi-final. Pictured is Conor McShane celebrating his side's second goal that day Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

It’s just one of those fixtures. A modern-day classic. A rivalry that has in a lot of ways defined the age. Only Dublin and Mayo have had a more storied struggle for supremacy (albeit quite a one-sided one) since the turn of the century.

Kerry and Tyrone have in the last twenty years played two All Ireland finals in opposition to each other, plus four All Ireland semi-finals. Each were big, big games, hinge points, and determinative of their era.

The trouble from Kerry’s point of view – and the worrying thing ahead of this weekend’s renewal of hostilities – is that once you weigh them all up the vast majority of those ties have gone the Red hand’s way.

The Kingdom have lost four out of six of those marquee fixtures against Tyrone (we’re deliberately not including the All Ireland qualifier win in 2012 in Fitzgerald Stadium in this list, as it featured quite a diminished Tyrone side coming to the end of its cycle).

You better believe that’s left a mark in the south west, and that’s not necessarily been a bad thing. It’s easily arguable that those defeats to Tyrone, particularly in the early part of the rivalry in the noughties, steeled the Kingdom to up its game, to play with a harder edge.

None of which is to say that Kerry particularly enjoyed the experience. Jack O’Connor’s line in his autobiography about Tyrone – 'they're flash and nouveau riche and full of it’ – probably summed up a lot of people’s sentiments down here at the time.

Since then that’s obviously given way to a more grudging respect for the mid-Ulster men, and maybe even as far as an appreciation for how they go about their business up north.

Look at it this way, the man who made those comments in his book sixteen years ago, now has a Tyrone man, Paddy Tally, as part of his backroom team. A Rubicon crossed, or simply evidence for Kerry football’s endless adaptability?

We think more the latter than the former, especially when it comes to Jack O’Connor. A man whose longevity at the top of the game speaks to his willingness to soak up information and expertise wherever he can get it.

O’Connor likes, respects and works well with Tally, and the benefits for the Kingdom in their All-Ireland winning campaign last year were clear for all to see.

We wouldn't go as far as to say Kerry owed their success last year to Tyrone’s influence, but certainly there was a little bit of Red Hand DNA in the mix, as indeed there is in pretty much every team these days.

Still, it’s fair to say for all that, there still wouldn’t be much love lost between the counties. What’s more there’s still a lingering feeling of frustration in Kerry around the manner of their 2021 All Ireland semi-final defeat by Tyrone.

How far that extends to the panel of Kerry players, particularly over the way the whole Covid situation played itself out, we can’t say. Nevertheless we can be pretty sure that loss still rankles.

Kerry will see it as a game they could have won, a game they should have won, as an All-Ireland title that for one reason or another slipped their grasp, as a wrong that needs to be righted.

The Kingdom won’t want for motivation this Saturday afternoon, that we can be fairly certain of. Any notions that the green and gold have been coasting up to now – lessened clearly by the way they mauled Louth last time out – can be fairly dispensed with with Tyrone up next.

If anything the sight of those red and white jerseys at Headquarters could be just the thing to properly get O’Connor’s men back up to full speed for a right rattle at a title defence.

The thing is, though, that sight of the green and gold equally can prove to be an elixir for Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan’s men, as it so often has in the past.

Tyrone haven’t been altogether that convincing at times either this year – although to be fair they showed a bit more of what they’re capable of against Donegal on the weekend – but they remain a potent combination.

Kerry won't need to be reminded that Tyrone were All-Ireland champions two years ago. Sure their title defence was pretty abysmal, but oddly enough that’s nothing out of the norm for the Red Hand county.

Go back to the noughties and that ‘on a year, off a year’ pattern played itself out regularly with Tyrone besting the Kingdom practically every other year – ‘03, ‘05, ‘08.

Naturally history is not pre-determined to repeat itself, but when it comes to Tyrone, Kerry folk are right to be wary, especially when as we say this is a side with a huge amount of potential.

They’ve so many good footballers all over the park with guys like Michael McKernan and Pádraig Hampsey at the back, with Brian Kennedy and Con Kilpatrick (who bested Kerry’s midfield in the 2021 semi-final) around the middle, with the Canavan brothers (Ruairí and Darragh) up front, with guys like Darren McCurry, Conor Meyler and Matty Donnelly.

The bookmarkers have Kerry installed as fairly warm favourites – 4/9 – but we’d honestly rate this game much, much closer than that. For all the talk of Kerry having turned the corner with that landslide victory over Louth, can we be fully confident in where Kerry are at right now?

Probably not yet. That’s not to say they can’t get there, or that they haven’t already, it’s just that we don’t have firm enough evidence for it as of now.

We heard Kerry being described on Newstalk by former Meath player Anthony Moyles as sitting ducks because of that, which is certainly over-egging the pudding, but there is an argument to be made that Tyrone may well benefit from having had to play a preliminary quarter-final.

Will the momentum and fillip Tyrone got from their victory over Donegal trump Kerry’s free weekend and probably greater level of freshness as a result? Maybe, maybe not. With the new format teams are still finding their way a little to knowing how best to approach things.

Kerry will be boosted by the returns of both Gavin White and Paul Geaney to the fold this weekend after both players missed the Louth game, while there will be hopes that Killian Spillane can return to the bench to bolster Kerry’s second half options.

And really it could come down to Kerry getting an impact off the bench in a way they haven’t been of late as we really do feel there shouldn’t be a whole pile in this.

Tyrone – if they play like they did in 2021 and not 2022 – are a super side and have everything they need to challenge this Kerry team.

Defensively they will be solid – accepting that David Clifford will do David Clifford things – at midfield they probably shade Kerry, and up front they’ve got more than enough to punish a Kerry defence that hasn’t been nearly as assured this year as last.

We’ll give the Kingdom the benefit of the doubt, but there’s something about the idea of facing in Tyrone in Croke Park that makes a Kerry man a little edgy. With good reason. Don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Verdict: Kerry

ALL IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Kerry v Tyrone

Saturday, July 1

Croke Park, Dublin 3.45pm