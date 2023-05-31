Kerry minors will have learned enough from quarter-final to give them edge over Cork

Kerry make one change to team to play Cork with Oisin Healy coming in at full forward and Aaron Carey dropping to the bench

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan is determined that his players will come out of the starting blocks much quicker than they have done previously in Friday’s Munster MFC Final against Cork at Austin Stack Park (7.30pm).

Five points behind before they opened their account against the Rebels at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 11, the Kingdom youngsters didn’t register a score until the 19th minute of the provincial semi-final victory over Limerick at Newcastle West.

“When you look in the cold light of day, it was the two games [where Kerry started slowly]. We didn’t score for 12 minutes against Cork, and the first 15 minutes weren’t at the level that we wanted against Limerick. That’s what we’re working towards, it’s something that is being addressed and talked about,” he said.

“You can play all the challenge games that you want, but championship football is a totally different game. Dressing-rooms are different, logistics are different, mood is different. This will be our third game out now, so we’re hoping all that will be addressed.

“We will be hoping to get the start that we need because, at the end of the day, if you get a good start like Cork did against us, you have more chance of settling into your game-plan then. If you don’t get a good start, you’re chasing the game from the very start, and that’s a lot harder to come back from.”

On the injury front, Kerry expect to be virtually at full strength for this eagerly-awaited decider. Kenmare’s Jack O’Sullivan remains on the long-term injury list, but key attacker Paddy Lane has recovered from the ankle knock that he picked up against Limerick.

“We have a few bumps and bruises, to be honest with you. Paddy Lane is okay, we’re just monitoring him there, and we’re just managing his load. Jack O’Sullivan is the only one who is really out. He’s long-term, so it’s just disappointing for him. Both Aaron Kennelly and Callum Cronin are back in the mix, they’re back full training.”

With the inclusions of David Mulvihill, Isaac Brosnan, Darragh O’Keeffe and Dara Hogan bolstering the Kerry line-up in Newcastle West, and Stephen Gannon making a stunning impression off the bench that evening, it’s little surprise to see the management stick with largely the same starting fifteen.

Cork, who followed up their 2-12 to 0-14 victory over the Kingdom, with a five-goal showing against Tipperary last time out, 5-9 to 1-11, are a formidable outfit. In particular, centre-forward Dara Sheedy and full-forward Sean Coakley will need careful watching from start to finish.

“Let’s call a spade a spade, Cork are a fine team,” Quillinan said.

"They showed us that up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and we know that we have certain aspects of our game that we need to improve on, or else we won’t be competing with them. But we have worked hard on that on the training field.

“The two lads, Coakley and Sheedy, contributed 2-8 out of 2-12 that night. Not only that, they actually have six forwards who can score, but they also can attack from the back. Their five, six and seven are threats as well.

“I’m not going to go into the tactical side of it, but you defend collectively, not individually. You have to make sure that you’re there to help your team-mate if he needs help. We hope the work that we’ve done on the training ground will show here on Friday night.”

This is no longer a step into the unknown. Kerry are fully aware what Cork are going to bring to the party, and they should be in a better place to nullify the Rebels’ strengths than they were three weeks ago. Flying out of the traps on this occasion is practically non-negotiable.

“I have been with them now for seven or eight months, and all I want them to do is to go out and perform, and show exactly what I know they have, talent-wise, desire-wise, willingness to work for each other, and willingness to work for the county jersey,” added Quillinan.

“If it’s good enough on the day, it’s good enough. If it’s not, I want them to be able to look in the mirror and say that we gave it everything that we possibly had.”

Verdict: Kerry

The Kerry team to face Cork in the Friday’s Munster final shows one change to the starting team that beat Limerick in the semi-final, with Asdee's Oisín Healy coming into the full-forward line in place of Aaron Carey, who is named among the substitutes for the game.

With Healy set to start at no.14. Dara Hogan switches to the left corner forward position, with Paddy Lane listed on the other side of Healy.

Kerry: J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O' Shea (Kilcummin), G Evans (Keel); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); D O'Keeffe (Moyvane), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O Healy (Asdee), P Lane (Austin Stacks).

Subs: O O’Halloran (Ardfert), S Clifford (Laune Rangers), A O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), A Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), R Carroll (Austin Stacks), A Carey (Listowel Emmets), S Gannon (Laune Rangers), P Fitzgerald (Castlegregory).

MUNSTER MFC FINAL

Kerry v Cork

Friday, June 2

Austin Stack Park, Tralee 7.30pm