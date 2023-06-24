Kerry minors let All-Ireland semi-final slip through their fingers against Monaghan

Tommy Mallen scored a very fortuitous Monaghan goal just before half time, which separated the teams at full time in Tullamore

Pádraig Moynihan shows his disappointment after Kerry's defeat to Monaghan in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Sportsfile

Monaghan 1-11

Kerry 0-11

They might have snatched a draw to force extra-time, or maybe even sneaked a victory in what turned out to be a dramatic conclusion to an otherwise fairly mundane affair, but Kerry could have no real complaints after Monaghan edged this All-Ireland semi-final at O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

In what turned out to be, for the Kingdom, a case of the goal that shouldn’t have been at the denouement of the first half, and the green flag that could have been down the home stretch of the second half, lady luck just did not fall Kerry’s way in this always tight and tense contest.

In saying that, while the concession of such a soft goal before half-time undoubtedly rocked the confidence levels of the Munster champions, and energising their opponents at the same time, it would be churlish to deny that Monaghan, roared on by a significant following, deserved to advance to the All-Ireland final.

Yet, while Kerry were never able to produce the type of football that they would have been hoping to deliver, the game was in the melting pot all the way to the finish, with Paddy Lane forcing a superb save out of Jamie Mooney in the 60th minute, and seeing another close-range effort smothered soon after.

Unsurprisingly, the first half was a decidedly cagey affair, with neither side willing to go for the jugular from the outset. As a result, with the respective defensive systems to the fore, it was pretty much nip-and-tuck for the entirety of the opening 30 minutes, with a general nullification of the game’s key figures.

Monaghan’s tactic of dropping corner-forward Tomás Quinn back as a sweeper in front of Kingdom danger-man Lane made it difficult for the Austin Stacks tyro to get going, while the Ulster side also did well on breaking ball, reducing Evan Boyle’s influence at midfield.

In an uneventful enough first quarter, the protagonists were at parity by its conclusion, 0-3 each. Paudie Fitzgerald, Oisin Healy (mark) and a thumping long-range effort from Daniel Kirby were on the mark for Kerry, with the lively Seán Og McElwain and Max McGinnity (two frees) replying.

Kerry were also indebted to goalkeeper Hoare, whose bravery coming off his line prevented a potential Monaghan green flag in the fifth minute, with the Dingle custodian intercepting Luke McKenna’s pass to a colleague deep in the danger zone, after an excellent attacking move.

With McGinnity and Lane exchanging pointed frees, Monaghan hit the front with an inspirational point from centre-back Tommy Mallen in the 22nd minute, but with Lane, briefly, escaping the shackles of being double-tagged, his three points (one from play) had Kerry in front again, 0-7 to 0-5.

Seemingly set to take a lead with them to the interval, disaster struck for the Kingdom three minutes into injury-time when Mallen’s 45-metre free, off his hands, saw Hoare take command of the aerial delivery but, inexplicably, let the ball slip through his fingers and into the net.

Dara Hogan of Kerry in action against Cian Greenan of Monaghan

With a huge pep in their step on the resumption, the Farney county hit the ground running with a brace of pointed frees from McGinnity, and with Kerry struggling to get their bearings after the crushing disappointment of what had gone before, they were now facing a seriously uphill battle.

In truth, the pattern of the second half didn’t differ, to any great degree, from what took place up to the interval. Scores continued to be extremely hard to come by, especially from open play, as both sides appeared to operate with the handbrake on for long spells.

By the 50th minute, Monaghan were still three points to the good, 1-9 to 0-9, Lane (free) and substitute Stephen Gannon notching for Kerry, with the leaders raising white flags through the always prominent McElwain, and midfielder Matthew Carolan, whose fierce drive grazed the crossbar on its way over.

By this juncture, Wayne Quillinan had summoned Aaron Kennelly and Darragh O’Keeffe off the bench to join Gannon in an attempt to add a greater impetus to the Kingdom challenge, and Jamie Moynihan and Aaron Carey would soon follow suit, as the clock ticked down.

An excellent left-leg score from centre-forward Tomás Kennedy was matched by a McElwain free for Monaghan, and with Boyle now winning more primary possession at midfield, and Ben Murphy charging forward from deep, a Lane free had the gap down to two points, 1-10 to 0-11.

Then came Kerry’s so near and yet so far moment. Kennedy was fouled while sending in an up-and-under, the referee played advantage, Lane made a great catch, and after jinking left and right and back onto his left, the Tralee youngster stung the palms of the Monaghan ‘keeper with a low drive.

If the net had billowed right there and then, who knows what would have happened? Yet, steadying the ship, McElwain lofted over another pointed free two minutes into the four minutes of added time, and while Lane had one more half-chance right at the death, a Monaghan body made a diving block.

With that final opportunity, time ran out on the Kingdom’s dream of a spot in the All-Ireland decider against either Dublin or Derry. A different team, and different management, to last year’s loss at the same stage to Mayo, but the same painful feeling of defeat.

This is another one that is going to hurt for months to come.

KERRY: James Hoare (Dingle); Isaac Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks), David Mulvihill (Tarbert); Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin), Gearoid Evans (Keel); Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks) 0-1; Paudie Fitzgerald (Castlegregory) 0-1, Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-1, Seán O Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); Dara Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), Oisin Healy (Asdee) 0-1 (m), Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks) 0-6 (5f). Subs: Stephen Gannon (Laune Rangers) 0-1 for Hogan (40), Aaron Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) for O Cuinn (43), Darragh O’Keeffe (Moyvane) for Healy (45), Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk) for Brosnan (53), Aaron Carey (Listowel Emmets) for Fitzgerald (53).

MONAGHAN: Jamie Mooney; Donnachadh Connolly, Cian Greenan, Conor Meehan; Andrew Stuart, Tommy Mallen 1-1, Jack Lynch; Matthew Carolan 0-1, Canice Murphy; Conor Jones, Max McGinnity 0-5 (5f), Sean Og McElwain 0-4 (2f, 1m); Tomás Quinn, Matthew Finn, Luke McKenna. Subs: Caolan Clerkin for Greenan (ht), Sean O’Connell for Murphy (36), Max Maguire for McGinnity (49), Ethan McCaffrey for McGlynn (59), Jamie McCaughey for Stuart (60+3).

REFEREE: John Gilmartin (Sligo).