Kerry minor team captain Evan Boyle was an ‘unanimous’ choice says manager Wayne Quillinan

New manager says the Ballyduff teenager has ‘been a huge positive influence within the group from the very start’

The appointment of Evan Boyle as Kerry minor football captain for 2023 was a unanimous decision from the management team, because of the sheer positivity and ebullience that he brought to the group from the very start.

Fulsome in his praise of the Ballyduff teenager, new Kingdom boss Wayne Quillinan said that Boyle’s experience from last season, where he lined out at midfield in the team that was pipped by Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final by 1-8 to 0-9, also made him an ideal candidate for the role.

“The big thing, for us as a management team, was to get a connection with the group straight away. I remember even at the very start, we were doing kind of communication fun drills, and the boys were strangers, the training panel,” he said.

“Now there is a really strong connection, so that was important for us. Evan really headed that up. He epitomised what we want the team to be about – hard-working, driven, will go out of his way to do anything, basically all in.

“To be honest, the management’s decision was unanimous. There was no question over who it was going to be. He is a second year minor as well, so he has the experience of last year, which is really important to outlay to the new minors this year.

“It’s the way that I like to coach and manage teams, and same for the management team, you look at the person first, and then you look at the player. Evan just shone out. He came into training, bubbly character, real positivity about him, tell me what to do, and I’m going to do it for the team, kind of attitude.

“That just portrayed across, even to today. He has a smile across his face. Obviously he was told last night that he’s going to be the minor captain, so there’s an extra smile there. He’s just been a huge positive influence within the group from the very start.”

Quillinan will begin his two-year term in charge with a trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a fortnight’s time, Thursday, May 11 (7pm), for a provincial quarter-final against Cork. Whether they win or lose, Kerry will be back in action seven days later in the Munster semi-final against a round-robin qualifier.