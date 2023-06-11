Kerry minor boss Wayne Quillinan lauds team’s collective effort over individual genius

Quillinan: ‘The big thing today was obviously we were playing for an All-Ireland semi-final but we were also playing to stay together, which is a massive thing’

While the rest of can gush and swoon about Paddy Lane’s mercurial talent or Ben Murphy’s marauding runs, it is Wayne Quillinan’s job to keep expectations for this Kerry minor team tempered. There is a Munster title won, and an All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo coming down the line, but the Kerry manager has to keep the focus narrow and feet on the ground.

Quillinan’s Austin Stacks club mates Lane and Murphy were the headline acts at Nowlan Park on Saturday, the super Rockies scoring a goal each worthy of winning any game, not to mind an All-Ireland quarter-final against a very good Kildare team. Privately, we’re sure, Qullinan will clap both footballers on the back for a job well done, but the public Quillinan continues to preach the message of there being no ‘I’ in ‘team’.

To that extent, the Kerry manager was more than happy to talk about the 20 players who played their part in Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon, with Kerry’s first three substitutes – Aaron Kennelly, Stephen Gannon and Darragh O'Keeffe – in particular, giving Kerry a fresh momentum up to the third quarter, while Ruairi O’Connell and Aodhna O Beaglaoich were then brought in to drive the team over the winning line.

"It’s all about the collective. My philosophy in football is, it’s not about starters or subs, it’s about the whole collective effort and we brought on the cavalry, as we like to call them,” Quillinan said. “We brought them on today, and just like [in] the Cork game they made a huge impact, but that’s part of our game-plan. Every fella who comes on needs to contribute to a team performance.

“Dara Hogan won a lot of ball inside there, and Oisin Healy won a lot of ball, and [Stephen] Gannon won a lot of ball that went in there as well. Look, it’s heads up football, we want to let it go and the quicker you can move the football the harder it is to defend, and that concept is what we use in training the whole time, heads up and move the ball from A to B as quickly as we can.”

Kerry were just one point up at half time, Harry Redmond’s goal keeping Kildare very much in the contest at the interval, but Quillinan knew things needed to be tweaked and improved upon at half time.

"I think we were five from fourteen in shot to score ratio so we just weren’t converting and rewarding that ball in so we addressed that at half time that it should have been a lot better in the second half, “ the manager said. “And I think the lads came out with a bit more… I didn’t think we had the energy in the first half, we looked a bit flat, so we addressed that and they came out with a bit more bite about us in the second half. But we will need way more bite than that in two weeks time.

"You’re always learning, whether it’s a management team or players. We’ll dissect the video over the next couple of days and be back training Tuesday night, and that’s what we said, we’re playing for Tuesday night. I’ll say it again, the connection inside in that group is absolutely phenomenal. The big thing today was obviously we were playing for an All-Ireland semi-final but we were also playing to stay together, which is a massive thing. That’s a motivation in itself, but, yeah, there’s always things to improve on, always things to work on. The day you think there's not things to work on it the day you’re going to start to fail.”

Quillinan confirmed that another of the Austin Stacks contingent – first choice midfield Daniel Kirby – had been ill all week and though he travelled to Thurles for the team’s overnight stopover on Friday night, he continued to struggle with what seemed a stomach bug, and had to be withdrawn from the match day squad on Saturday morning.

“Daniel missed today, he was up with the group in Thurles but was sick all night. Ben Murphy took Daniel’s position in the middle of the field, the boys are best mates, they’re club mates, they’re in school together, and I think what Ben did there was getting us to the final for Daniel Kirby,” Quillinan said, while saying about the currently injured pair of Jamie Moynihan and Shane Clifford: “Time will tell would be the answer to that, we’ll assess them. Both of them are really important to us so we’ll do everything we possibly can to get the two lads back.”

It was in the third quarter of the game that Kerry had their best phase of the match, underscored by Lane’s wonder goal that saw him execute a brilliant lob over the the Kildare goalkeeper.

"We know Paddy has the quality,” Quillinan said, [but] Paddy will tell you himself, he doesn’t like to be talked about at all, because it’s all about a collective, we don’t have any individuals inside there. Every fella knows his role, he has got to do his job, whether it’s Paddy up front, whether it's David Mulvihill back there, whether it’s Evan [Boyle] around the middle of the park, every fella has got to do a job for the collective effort and put in the performance that we do need to win games.

,”This is our fourth championship game, we're starting to grow into it, whether it’s logistics, whether it’s meal preparation, they’re starting to grow into it, and that’s a great part of their development as well.”