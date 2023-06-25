Kerry minor boss Quillinan stands by every player after ‘hard to take’ semi-final loss to Monaghan

Wayne Quillinan: ‘I think every player that’s been involved with us this year has developed as a player, has improved as a player, has learned as a player. If we can see that progression through the grades, we’ll be okay’

Wayne Quillinan, in his first year as manager, has led Kerry to a Munster MFC title and an All-Ireland semi-final

John O'Dowd Kerryman Yesterday at 15:58