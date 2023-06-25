Kerry minor boss Quillinan stands by every player after ‘hard to take’ semi-final loss to Monaghan
Wayne Quillinan: ‘I think every player that’s been involved with us this year has developed as a player, has improved as a player, has learned as a player. If we can see that progression through the grades, we’ll be okay’
Kerryman
Being knocked out of a championship, as a Kerry manager, is never a pleasant experience. You know the post-mortems will, inevitably, take place around the county afterwards, and that every decision, from the backroom team and the players on the field, will be dissected forensically.