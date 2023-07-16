Kerry manager Long says the players showed ‘character, heart and desire in abundance’ to dethrone champions Meath

Hannah O’Donoghue: ‘We’d probably be more fine weather footballers here in Kerry and not too fond of the auld rain and the greasy ball but I think that our skill-set really showed’

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long watches the action from the sideline as Kerry went about knocking out champions Meath on the Kingdom's way to the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Dan Kearney at Austin Stack Park Kerryman Today at 15:33