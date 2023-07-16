Kerry manager Long says the players showed ‘character, heart and desire in abundance’ to dethrone champions Meath
Hannah O’Donoghue: ‘We’d probably be more fine weather footballers here in Kerry and not too fond of the auld rain and the greasy ball but I think that our skill-set really showed’
Kerryman
Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long was drenched to the skin when he spoke to The Kerryman soon after the team’s All-Ireland SFC squarter-final victory over Meath, a result that puts last year’s beaten finalists into a semi-final meeting with Mayo next Saturday week in Thurles.