Kerry manager Jack O’Connor ‘regrets’ missed chances as dethroned Kingdom miss out on back-to-back titles

Jack O’Connor knows the good days of All-Ireland final glory. The Dromid Pearses man also has experience of the gut-wrenching defeats. Sunday at Croke Park, unfortunately, was one of the latter, with Kerry’s attempts to win back-to-back titles scuppered at the death.

Entering the press room after watching James McCarthy lift the Sam Maguire Cup for Dublin, the Kingdom manager was understandably gutted at the end result. Trying to gather his thoughts, memories, undoubtedly, flashed back to such a similar, but equally, painful outcome in 2011.

“Ah look, it is never easy to lose an All-Ireland final. It is a tough one, because I thought there were stages of that game in the second half when we looked like we were, I won’t say in control, but that we were playing within ourselves,” he said.

“I just thought the goal was a huge turning point. It gave massive energy to Dublin playing into the Hill. And while our boys reacted really well to the goal, I felt that the effort it took to come back from the goal and go back up three, that that possibly took it out of our fellas in the last five or ten minutes.

“Once Dublin smelled it, they have the extra bit of experience and know-how that has seen them getting over the line in tight games before. This one was no different.”

In a contest that didn’t hit any great heights in the first half, but swung from one end to the other on the resumption, before being decided by the tiniest of fine margins in the closing stages, O’Connor gave short shrift to any suggestion that captain David Clifford was affected by pressure coming into the game.

While there were some uncharacteristic wides by the Fossa star over the course of the 70-plus minutes, after a titanic individual confrontation with Dublin full-back Mick Fitzsimons from the first whistle to the last, the Kerry manager was full of praise for his skipper.

“There is a lot on David Clifford’s shoulders every day he plays. David Clifford has been magnificent for us all the year. We were hoping upon hope that we would get him up the steps, himself and Paudie today, after the tough year he’s had, after the long year he’s had,” he added.

“I don’t think there is a player that has ever had a year like David Clifford has had since last January when he won the All-Ireland junior here, right through to now. He’s been a magnificent captain for us, and just a great man.”

With Kerry three points to the good at the time, Paddy Small’s levelling 46th minute goal was the boost that Dublin badly needed in the second half, and though the defending champions immediately responded with three white flags on the trot, the effort could not be sustained.

“I just think that the effort it took for us to come back, the goal just gave Dublin energy. The last thing you want to give Dublin playing into the Hill is a goal because it just gives them huge energy. It’s like a bolt of electricity goes through the whole ground.

“Even though we reacted tremendously to it, it just gave them a sniff that they were back in the game, because I think up to the goal, I thought we were well on course to win the game. It’s just one of those things, slippery ball, tough conditions, these things happen.”

Indeed, after the lion-hearted Paudie Clifford lofted over his 51st minute point to put Kerry back in the ascendancy by three points, there was to be no further score from the Munster side for a full fifteen minutes. In the meantime, Dublin hit four unanswered scores to regain the initiative.

“I don’t think it was that we didn’t have chances. I don’t know what the wide count was today off the top of my head, but I thought we created chances. I can remember several chances we had, we missed a situation where we had a fisted point for the taking, missed a couple coming in from angles that could have gone over, so I thought we were still creating chances,” he explained.

“I thought it was a very even game. Maybe they were a bit more clinical in front of goal than we were, but it’s very hard to fault our fellas. I thought our defensive display was tremendous, our backs kept a lot of their main men quiet.

“Tom (O’Sullivan) kept Costello very quiet, Tadhg (Morley) and Jason (Foley), between them, did great work on Con O’Callaghan. I thought Graham (O’Sullivan) did really well on Kilkenny. A lot of the big players we targeted, I thought our men did very well on them.

“But Dublin still have the know-how that got them six All-Irelands in a row, that DNA is still in the dressing-room and, maybe in the end, it was that bit of experience that got them over the line.”

Of course, the most experienced of all of Dublin’s team is Stephen Cluxton and, with two excellent long-range placed balls in the first half, and an overall supreme kick-out display, the returning goalkeeper, once again, made it difficult for the opposition on the restarts.

“There were times we tried to press the kick and we didn't have a whole pile of joy in it, but they have that system on the kick-outs pretty well down to a tee and they are a big physical team, so it is hard to get a handle on their kick-outs.

“They put a lot of heat on our kick-outs and while they got a couple, I thought we overall did really well on our own kick-outs. They were winning most of theirs, or nearly all of them, and we were winning most of ours, it was an even game in that respect.”

On the disappointing nature of the first half, the Kerry boss admitted that his side might have been a bit too conservative when in possession, of which the Kingdom enjoyed about 61 per cent of it. That was also an accusation that could, just as easily, have been levelled at Dublin as well.

“Yeah, there were times we thought we were a bit conservative with the ball. And I know conditions were very skiddy and the way Dublin set up they’d a couple of banks of four in front of our forwards and it wasn’t easy to kick ball for example, particularly with the conditions.

“Once it hit the ground, it was going to take off. Maybe it curtailed our normal kicking game a bit, and I suppose we were never really able to get into the flow you want to get into up front.

“But we were still three points up halfway through the second half and went back three points up again, so we must have been doing something right. I think, ultimately, as I said, the goal was a big turning point and, looking back, we would have regrets about a few chances we missed in the second half.”