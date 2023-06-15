Kerry make one change to starting 15 to play Louth in final Group 1 game on Sunday

Mike Breen will make his first Championship start of the year against Louth on Sunday, with the Beaufort man named in the starting team in place of Gavin White, who isn’t named in the match day squad of 26.

This will be just Breen’s third appearance across the League and Championship this year, having started Kerry’s first National League game against Donegal in late January, but not featuring again until he came on in the 60th minute of the Munster final won over Clare last month.

Breen’s year has been hampered by injury and a lack of game time, but the management have put faith in him for Sunday’s crunch Group 1 round 3 match against Louth in Portlaoise. It is a match the All-Ireland champions have to win be be certain of qualifying from the group and moving on to the knock-out stage of the championship, which will most likely be a preliminary quarter-final in Killarney the weekend after this.

Killian Spillane remains the only player unavailable because of injury – aside from the long-term absentees from the panel – with manager Jack O’Connor saying immediately after the win over Cork last Saturday week that the Templenoe forward was highly unlikely to have recovered fully from an ankle injury.

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, who was unavailable for the game in Cork because of a hamstring injury, is named in the match day 26 for Sunday, as is Ronan Buckley from Listry. White and Sean O’Brien are the players who drop off the panel for Sunday’s trip to Portlaoise.

Kerry team to play Louth

Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

Mike Breen (Beaufort)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

David Clifford (Fossa)

Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Substitutes

Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle), Ruairí Murphy (Listry), Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare), Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht), Ronan Buckley (Listry), Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)