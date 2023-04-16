Kerry make it a weekend to remember with camogie final win over Meath

After the Kerry ladies footballers victory on Saturday, the Kerry camogie squad made it a clean sweep in Croke Park for the county on Sunday

Kerry joint-captains Clodagh Walsh, left, and Sara Murphy lift the cup after the Very Camogie League Final Division 2A match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry 0-14

Meath 0-13

Just the day before, they watched their footballing counterparts blow Galway away in the special sod that is Croke Park, and on Sunday it was the camogie team who had their destiny in their own hands as they prepared to face an equally hungry and determined Croke Park with a National League title at stake.

The game itself took on a very different narrative – this one took very hard hunting from the first whistle to the very last, but in the finish it was an exhausted Kerry who were celebrating a remarkable triumph against the odds.

Meath looked the better side from the off, let’s be honest about that. Meath were finding each other that bit easier, moving the ball that little bit better, and looked that little bit more assured.

Caoimhe Spillane made a very bright start for Kerry, making a great steal and drawing a foul, but it was just a little too far for Patrice Diggin’s radar. It was Meath who drew first blood, and it could have been a mortal wound as a long ball from Aoife Minogue spilled dangerously from keeper Aoife Fitzgerald’s hand, only to roll just inches wide.

Aoife Minogue stroked over the ’45 and was to go on to give an absolute exhibition around the middle that had Kerry on the back foot throughout the first half.

Meath weren’t quite able to execute their chances, though, with three wides early on. We suspect that the vast expanse of the most famous sports ground in the country wasn’t doing either side any favours; it can be an intimidating ground when you are standing on the grass.

Great work by Anne Marie Leen opened a sliver of space for Aoife Behan, and the wing back opened Kerry’s account from a very tight angle. A great clearance by Sara Murphy, indomitable as always, saw Jackie Horgan nudge Kerry in front.

That didn’t last long. Aoife Minogue sent a long range missile between the posts and great work by Leah Devine paid dividends as Aoibhinn Lally put Meath into a deserved lead.

Meath were slipping smoothly into a higher gear now. Aoife Minogue picked off her third point with ease and brilliant work by corner-back Rachel O’Neill led to Leah Devine making it 0-5 to 0-2 in favour of the Royals.

Kerry really needed to hang onto Meath’s coattails at this stage, and a great score by Amy O’Sullivan was crucial to relieving the pressure. Caoimhe Spillane won a free converted by Patrice Diggin, and Kerry were back within a point again, 0-5 to 0-4.

Both sides were excellent in defence, with some of the hooking and blocks coming out of the top drawer, but Meath looked more dangerous in attack, and proved it with Olivia O’Halloran doubling their lead.

It looked like Patrice Diggin had trimmed the gap with a free, but Hawkeye disagreed. However, she got another chance when Ellen O’Donoghue was caught in a hard body collision with two defenders, and this time Hawkeye’s opinion wasn’t needed.

Aoife Minogue drove through the Kerry defence and lashed a beauty towards the net, but Aoife Fitzgerald pulled off a superb save. That seemed to galvanise her team-mates as Kerry surged forward, but three decent efforts all tailed off and left the umpire untroubled. It was the relentless Minogoe who effected a great steal to pick off the next score.

Jackie Horgan won a free. Patrice Diggin, with that strange telepathy that you get between long standing team-mates, hit a quick one straight to the centre forward, who split the posts.

It’s not the first time they have worked that particular piece of magic together. It left just a single point between the teams, perhaps a little flattering to a Kerry side who had yet to hit full flow. Half-time Meath 0-7 Kerry 0-6.

It was the same personnel who emerged after the break, but it was a very different Kerry. They looked more focused and hungry. Jackie Horgan, in particular, simply took the game by the scruff of the neck – for the first time, Minogue was no longer the best player on the pitch.

Niamh Leen made a great interception and sent the ball down the field, to where the industrious Amy O’Sullivan drew a foul slotted over by Jackie. Straight from the puck-out back came Kerry again, with Jackie Horgan putting her team in front. It didn’t last long, with Meath’s Amy Gaffney scoring two well-taken points.

Laura Collins did well to win a long ball and carve space for Amy O’Sullivan to open a path on goal. Amy did everything right, but somehow keeper Tara Murphy somehow managed to just about bat it away.

Croke Park has seen many great saves in its long and storied history, but it hasn’t seen many better than that. Aoife Minogue had an attempt at the other end, but the shot lacked power and Aoife Fitzgerald mopped up easily.

Good pressure by Kerry won a free for over-carrying, something the referee was inclined to be strict on, and Jackie Horgan duly obliged to level the teams again, 0-9 apiece.

Aoife Minogue launched a beauty from a long range free but Jackie Horgan again equalised from a ’45 after Amy O’Sullivan’s effort was blocked.

The ticking of the clock was definitely getting louder now. Brilliant Kerry play by Jackie Horgan and Caoimhe Spillane saw very impressive substitute Norette Casey coolly take her point and put Kerry ahead. Aoife Minogue – who else? – quickly replied in kind.

Cometh the hour….Patrice Diggin may have been having a quiet enough time on the scoreboard (frankly, she had her hands full with the thankless task of trying to curb Minogue), but the Clanmaurice will o’ the wisp always carries a threat.

All of Kerry’s big players were standing up now. Patrice won a free converted by Jackie Horgan. Sara Murphy made a vital clearance. Niamh Leen rose highest in a thicket of bodies to grab possession and clear her lines.

Meath always felt dangerous. Minogue launched a high ball, but it sailed just wide of the post – a good thing too, because Meath’s Abbye Donnelly was lurking with serious intent around the square.

Kerry needed something special and got it with a stunning score from Patrice Diggin. That put two points between the teams and provided a bit of precious breathing space.

Aoife Minogue worked her way in once more like some combination of Harry Houdini and a Black and Decker drill. Aoife Fitzgerald made another great save, but the rebound spilled out to the always-alert Abbye Donnelly, who lashed it….just a fraction the wrong side of the post. A let-off, no doubt about it.

Donnelly showed her strength as she held her ground to score a point. Just one score between them again as the seconds ticked by agonisingly slowly. Norette Casey found Jackie Horgan for a tension relieving score.

Two points between them now and just seconds left. Meath needed a goal. Ellen Burke found Amy Gaffney for one last desperate attempt that still had enough venom in it to worry me, but it went over rather than under the bar and with it went Meath’s hopes as the final whistle sounded.

This was an incredible win for Kerry, and one that spoke volumes about their skill level, and even more about their tremendous character.

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Michelle Costello, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan (0-1), Niamh Leen, Ellen O’Donoghue, Kate Lynch, Clodagh Walsh, Patrice Diggin (0-3, 2f), Jackie Horgan (0-8, 4f), Caiomhe Spillane, Anne Marie Leen, Laura Collins, Amy O’Sullivan (0-1) Sub: Norette Casey 0-1 for AM Leen, 42

MEATH: Tara Murphy, Sophia Payne, Claire Coffey, Rachel O’Neill, Tracy King, Maeve Clince, Ellen Burke, Cliodhna O’Neill, Aoife Minogue (0-6, 1’45, 2f), Aoibhin Lally (0-1), Grace Coleman, Amy Gaffney (0-3), Leah Devine (0-1), Emma O’Connell, Olivia O’Halloran (0-1) Subs: Abbye Donnelly 0-1 for E O’Connell, 51, Sonia Leonard for C O’Neill, 59

REFEREE: Brian Kearney (Kildare)