Kerry make five changes to starting team to face Meath with All-Ireland semi-final place at stake

Kerry take on the reigning All-Ireland champions in Tralee on Saturday evening in a repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland SFC Final

Lorraine Scanlon, pictured tackling Meath's Niamh O'Sullivan during the 2022 All-Ireland SFC Final, is one of five Kerry players recalled to the starting team to face the Royals in Tralee

Kerry have made five changes to the team that lined out against Cavan two weeks ago for this Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Meath in Tralee.

Eilís Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O’Donoghue have all been handed starting jerseys to face the Royals in Austin Stack Park at 7.30pm, with Ava Doherty, Ciara McCarthy, Amy Harrington, Danielle O’Leary and Caoimhe Evans being held in reserve this time.

None of Lynch, O’Connell, Scanlon, Ní Chonchúir and O’Donoghue were used substitutes in the 2-21 to 2-5 win over Cavan, while Danielle O’Leary 0-4), Caoimhe Evans (0-2) and A Harrington (0-1) were on the scoresheet for Kerry in that game.

Meath’s interim and recently appointed manager Jenny Rispin has named an unchanged starting team for the game in Tralee.

Kerry versus Meath is a repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland SFC Final and is expected to draw a big crowd to Tralee on Saturday evening.

Kerry have succeeded Meath as National League Division 1 champions and will now look to end the Royal county’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland bid.

Kerry regrouped from their Munster final loss to Cork with victories over Dublin and Cavan in the group stages.

Meath defeated Waterford but fell to Donegal last time out, denying the champions a home quarter-final, and instead sending them south to the Kingdom where they will face a strong Kerry team with the All-Ireland title firmly in their sights.

Kerry team to play Meath: Ciara Butler, Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon, Louise Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Anna Galvin, Hannah O’Donoghue, Síofra O’Shea, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: Mary Ellen Bolger, Danielle O'Leary, Amy Harrington, Caoimhe Evans, Aoife Dillane, Ava Doherty, Rachel Dwyer, Niamh Broderick, Ciara McCarthy, Erica McGlynn, Fiadhna Tangney, Eilís O’Connor, Mary Collins, Shonagh Fitzpatrick, Mary O'Connell

Meath team to play Kerry: M McGuirk; Á Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis, E Duggan; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, V Wall, O Lally; M Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

The other quarter-finals this weekend sees Galway host Mayo in Pearse Stadium, Salthill at 1.30pm and Cork travel to Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh to take on the home county at 3.30pm.

On Sunday Donegal have home advantage against Dublin at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey at 2pm.

The semi-finals will be played at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday July 29, with the winner of the Kerry v Meath game to face Galway or Mayo, and the winners of the Armagh v Cork and Donegal v Dublin to play each other.

The four TG4 All-Ireland Senior quarter-finals can be watched live on TG4 at https://www.tg4.ie/en/player/watch-live/home/ while the relegation play-offs can be accessed via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal: https://bit.ly/3oktfD5