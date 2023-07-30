Kerry left heartbroken as Paddy Small goal turns the tide Dublin’s way in All-Ireland final

The Kingdom had looked in control of the game before a turnover led to a goal for the Dublin wing-forward

David Clifford of Kerry after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry 1-13

Dublin 1-15

You live by the sword, you die by the sword.

The very thing that had Kerry in control of the game, that had them within twenty minutes of a 39th title, a second All Ireland crown in succession, a first All Ireland final victory over the Dubs since the 1980s, cost them dearly.

For one brief moment the Kingdom’s control eluded them, their patience in carrying the ball from defence, of keeping Dublin at arm’s length, counted against them with Gavin White turned over, with Colm Basquel shipping it off to Paddy Small for the game’s defining moment.

The Kingdom’s hard-won three-point advantage up in smoke in the blink of an eye. The Hill swaying and from there, the green and gold never recovered that hard-won control, the game becoming increasingly helter skelter.

Certainly Kerry’s control somewhat deserted them down the final stretch. David Clifford, the man who’d done so much to get Kerry into this position in the first half (and all season long), hit some poor wides.

Dublin weren’t flawless either, of course, but with Jack McCaffrey on to cause the Kingdom all sort bother, one always got the feeling that the day was going to belong to them thereafter.

To be fair, Kerry did respond to the Small goal by reeling off three unanswered – points from Seán O’Shea (a free) and a pair from Paudie Clifford – gave hope again for the then reigning champions, 1-11 to 1-8 on 50 minutes.

When Dublin erased that in seemingly the blink of an eye – points from Paul Mannion and Colm Basquel – it felt as though the momentum had definitely switched.

Dublin clear for the first time in the second half on 64 minutes thanks to Brian Fenton and, while Kerry levelled it up again a couple of times, they never did look like going back in front.

Late scores from Mannion, and Dean Rock, confirmed the Sky Blues’ victory and with the shrill blast of David Gough’s whistle Kerry’s players crashed to the turf, feeling (not without justification) that this was one that got away.

Up to that turnover, up until the Small goal, everything had been going well for Jack O’Connor’s men. A well-made plan going off, if not without a hitch, then certainly more than well enough.

Paul Geaney’s goal – crafted by David Clifford – before the half-time break very much tilting the tie in their direction. A lot of graft and craft in the first half paying dividends in that moment.

It wasn’t necessarily that it was the life-line the Kingdom needed, as despite Dublin holding something of an advantage, Kerry were doing just about enough to stay in touch we would argue. It was more of a primer for the second half, for the third quarter.

Clifford, though, that’s what he’s about. Those moments of magic that can turn a game, that can define a game, a final, a season. When Dara Moynihan picked him out in the corner it didn’t look altogether that promising.

The Fossa man, though, he took it on, spying Paul Geaney (who let’s not forget made a great run, and delivered the finish despite intense pressure) for the game’s opening goal.

It gave the green and gold a one-point advantage at the break. Even if not undeserved in its own way, certainly it would have been be head-scratching for the Dubs to consider given they made more of the running in the first half, but Kerry worked for it.

In a sometimes tactical, cagey sort of an affair, Kerry did what they had to. They took the sting out of the Dublin challenge. They slowed the game down, and coming up around the half hour mark it felt as though the reigning champions were beginning to get on top a touch.

After an even enough opening ten minutes – during which both sides had four chances, taking a pair each – it did feel like the Sky Blues were beginning to get the upper-hand, that’s when Kerry started to play the game more on their terms than Dublin’s.

Still with Dublin a point clear – 0-3 to 0-4 following a pointed free from Cormac Costello – they had the initiative, doubling their advantage on 23 minutes with Paul Mannion shooting his second from play (assist Colm Basquel following a turnover on Gavin White).

It was that sort of a game, yards hard-won, balls hard won, chances hard won. Kerry were turned over ten times in the first half, Dublin twelve, on a knife edge, despite one’s sense of Dublin’s edge.

Following the Kingdom’s second point from play of the afternoon – and their first score of any description in fifteen minutes – with David Clifford picking out Seán O’Shea Kerry were back within one, 0-4 to 0-5, coming up on the half hour mark.

A position, we suspect, Jack O’Connor and his management team would have been quite comfortable with. With both sides hitting some poor enough wides at times – 30% rate of return from play by bounty counties – heading into injury time it remained that one-score game.

Kerry would have been frustrated to cough a late free for Stephen Cluxton to convert (Paudie Clifford fouling Lee Gannon off the ball), but within a handful of minutes Clifford and Geaney combined for that brilliant goal. All right in the Kingdom’s world again, 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

To be fair, the Kingdom were given something of a scare at the start of the second half with Con O’Callaghan cracking a shot off Shane Ryan’s cross-bar with forty minutes gone.

Kerry took that possession and, through Paudie Clifford, pointed for a four-point swing in the space of a few moments. It felt hugely significant. Shortly after Kerry were three clear (thanks to a sweet point by Geaney, assist O’Brien).

Following a pair of swapped points from Basquel and Clifford (his only score of the second half) that’s where it remained. Kerry in control, in possession, and then that fateful moment on 45 minutes.

The hand-pass cut out by a Dublin hand, the break, the goal. Sport is indeed cruel. The margins in this final were always expected to be fine, and this was that in microcosm.

The Kingdom it more right than they did wrong, far more, and yet still it wasn’t enough. Remember, though, they have time on their side. They’ll be back. They always are.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea (0-5, 4f), Stephen O’Brien, Paudie Clifford (0-3), David Clifford (0-3, 1f), Paul Geaney (1-1) Subs: Brian Ó Beaglaoich for P Murphy, 56, Adrian Spillane for D Moynihan, 57, Micheál Burns for S O’Brien, 57, Killian Spillane (0-1) for P Geaney, 63, Mike Breen for J Barry, 66

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45), Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, James McCarthy, John Small, Lee Gannon, Brian Fenton (0-1), Brian Howard (0-2), Paddy Small (1-1), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-5, 1f), Paul Mannion, Cormac Costello (0-1f), Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel (0-2) Subs: Jack McCaffrey for L Gannon, 48, Niall Scully for C Costello, 53, Seán McMahon for B Howard, 62, Cian Murphy for E Murchan, 64, Dean Rock (0-1) for P Small, 68

REFEREE: David Gough (Meath)